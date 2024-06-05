HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2024 Honors 70 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, announces the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Indonesia awards. This year, a total of 70 outstanding companies have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.

Congratulations to the Winners of 2024 Indonesia HR Asia Best Companies to Work in Asia
Under the theme of "The Definitive Z Choice," the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 310 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 59,570 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in Indonesia. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.

"With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources," said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. "The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in Indonesia are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs."

2024 sees a new category HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Indonesia award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of the 13 Gold winners, each of whom has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their dedication to creating and sustaining an outstanding workplace environment. The distinguished Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Indonesia are BAT Indonesia , Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Kraft Heinz Indonesia, PT Anugerah Pharmindo Lestari, PT Astra International Tbk, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk, PT Cargill Indonesia, PT Pegadaian, PT. IDS Medical Systems Indonesia, PT. Kerry Ingredients Indonesia, Techconnect, and tiket.com.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Indonesia awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 (INDONESIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. AMARTHA MIKRO FINTEK
  2. APP GROUP
  3. ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
  4. BANK INDONESIA
  5. BAT INDONESIA
  6. COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA
  7. CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA
  8. DANONE INDONESIA
  9. ELABRAM GROUP
  10. ENESIS GROUP
  11. EVERMOS
  12. FEDEX
  13. INDONESIA DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION
  14. INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON
  15. KANMO GROUP
  16. KENANGAN BRANDS
  17. KRAFT HEINZ INDONESIA
  18. L'ORÉAL INDONESIA
  19. MAS ARYA INDONESIA
  20. MAZARS INDONESIA
  21. MERATUS
  22. MONDELEZ INDONESIA
  23. PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
  24. PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
  25. PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA
  26. PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES
  27. PT BANK BTPN TBK
  28. PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
  29. PT BANK COMMONWEALTH
  30. PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK
  31. PT BANK DBS INDONESIA
  32. PT BANK KEB HANA INDONESIA
  33. PT BANK MAYBANK INDONESIA TBK
  34. PT BANK QNB INDONESIA TBK
  35. PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA
  36. PT BANK SEABANK INDONESIA
  37. PT BANK UOB INDONESIA
  38. PT BINTANG TOEDJOE
  39. PT CARGILL INDONESIA
  40. PT CIBA VISION BATAM
  41. PT ENDRESS+HAUSER INDONESIA
  42. PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
  43. PT JOHNSON AND JOHNSON INDONESIA TWO
  44. PT MARSH INDONESIA
  45. PT MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
  46. PT MITRA ADIPERKASA, TBK
  47. PT PEGADAIAN
  48. PT SCHNEIDER INDONESIA
  49. PT SHISEIDO COSMETICS INDONESIA
  50. PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
  51. PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
  52. PT. FONTERRA BRANDS INDONESIA
  53. PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
  54. PT. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INDONESIA
  55. PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA
  56. PT. SMARTFREN TELECOM TBK
  57. PT. TELKOMSEL
  58. PT. TUMBUH BERSAMA NANO
  59. PT. URC INDONESIA
  60. PwC INDONESIA
  61. RECKITT INDONESIA
  62. TACO GROUP
  63. TECHCONNECT
  64. tiket.com
  65. TIME INTERNATIONAL
  66. TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
  67. TRAVELOKA
  68. TRIPATRA
  69. XL AXIATA
  70. ZURICH INDONESIA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024

  1. ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
  2. CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA
  3. PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
  4. PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA
  5. PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES
  6. PT BANK COMMONWEALTH
  7. PT CARGILL INDONESIA
  8. MAS ARYA INDONESIA
  9. PT MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
  10. PT PEGADAIAN
  11. PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
  12. PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
  13. PwC INDONESIA
  14. RECKITT INDONESIA
  15. TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
  16. XL AXIATA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2024

  1. ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
  2. DANONE INDONESIA
  3. INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON
  4. PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
  5. PT BANK KEB HANA INDONESIA
  6. PT BANK QNB INDONESIA TBK
  7. PT CARGILL INDONESIA
  8. PT PEGADAIAN
  9. PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
  10. PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
  11. PT. URC INDONESIA
  12. TACO GROUP
  13. TIME INTERNATIONAL
  14. MAS ARYA INDONESIA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024

  1. APP GROUP
  2. ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
  3. COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA
  4. DANONE INDONESIA
  5. FEDEX
  6. PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
  7. PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
  8. PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA
  9. PT BANK UOB INDONESIA
  10. PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
  11. PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
  12. PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
  13. PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
  14. PT. TELKOMSEL
  15. TRIPATRA
  16. ZURICH INDONESIA

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: [email protected].

SOURCE Business Media International

