HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2024 Honors 130 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, announces the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Vietnam awards. This year, a total of 130 outstanding companies have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 Vietnam HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia

Under the theme of "The Definitive Z Choice", the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 704 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 53,250 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in Vietnam. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.

"With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources," said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. "The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in Vietnam are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs."

2024 sees a new category HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Vietnam award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of the 19 Gold winners, each of whom has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their dedication to creating and sustaining an outstanding workplace environment.

The distinguished Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Vietnam are AEON Vietnam Company Limited, AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Company Limited, Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd, Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Avery Dennison, BaoViet Life Corporation, Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited, Coach Vietnam Company Limited, Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam, DatVietVAC Group Holdings, Deloitte Vietnam, DKSH Vietnam, FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, Manulife (Vietnam) Limited, OPSWAT, Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd, Sun Group, and Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank).

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Vietnam awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

AEON Vietnam Company Limited AIA ( Vietnam ) Life Insurance Company Limited Ajinomoto Vietnam Co., Ltd Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd AMY GRUPO An Cuong Wood - Working Joint Stock Company An Du Netpayment Corp., Ascott International Management Vietnam Co., Ltd Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) ATAD SteeL Structure Corporation Avery Dennison Avis Vietnam AZB Joint Stock Company B. Braun Vietnam Co., ltd Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Ban Thach Construction Investment Corporation BaoViet Life Corporation BenThanh Tourist Service Corporation Beiersdorf Vietnam Binh Minh Plastics Joint Stock Company Cargill Vietnam Limited Carlsberg Vietnam Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited CIMB Bank Vietnam Coach Vietnam Company Limited Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Crystal International Group Limited Dan On Foods Corporation Danieli Vietnam (Industrielle Beteiligung Co., Ltd.) DatVietVAC Group Holdings De Heus Vietnam DEEP C Industrial Zones Deloitte Vietnam Development Investment Construction Joint Stock Company DKSH Vietnam DOJI Gold & Gems Group DRAEXLMAIER Automotive Vietnam Joint Stock Company E.SUN Bank Dong Nai Branch EQuest Education Group Far Eastern Apparel ( Vietnam ) Limited Far Eastern Polytex ( Viet Nam ) Limited FedEx Express Vietnam Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank Fujifilm Vietnam Company Limited FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited Gameloft Vietnam Gap Inc. GELEX Group Joint Stock Company GeoComply GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Vietnam (Haleon Vietnam) GroupM Vietnam Hanwha Life Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HSC) Home Credit Vietnam Huawei Technologies ( Vietnam ) Co., Ltd IGC Group Indochina Beach Hotel JSC - Furama Resort Danang IPP Travel Retail (Duy Anh Trading Joint Stock Company) Johnson & Johnson ( Vietnam ) Co., Ltd Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) KFC Vietnam Joint Venture Company Ltd Kimberly-Clark Vietnam LTD Landco Corporation LITE-ON VIETNAM CO., LTD LIXIL Vietnam Corporation Manulife ( Vietnam ) Limited Marsh Vietnam Ltd. Masan Group Corporation Mega Lifesciences Vietnam METKRAFT LTD. (A Division of Fisher Barton) Microsoft Vietnam Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank MiTek Vietnam Company Limited Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam Joint Stock Company MSD Vietnam NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam Nabati Viet Nam Company Limited Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank) NashTech National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank Novartis Vietnam Company Limited Olam Global Agri Vietnam Co., Ltd OPSWAT Ortholite Viet Nam Co., Ltd Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation Phu Long Real Estates Corporation Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd Pizza 4Ps Corporation Rawlplug Vietnam Company Limited Reckitt Vietnam RMIT University Vietnam Rochdale Spears Co., Ltd RT Holdings Joint Stock Company Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank Saigon – Hanoi Securities Joint Stock Company Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank Samsung Vina Electronics Sandoz Vietnam Co., Ltd. SHBank Finance Company Limited (SHBFinance) Shell Vietnam Limited Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company Shiseido Cosmetics VietNam Co., Ltd. Spartronics Vietnam Sun Group Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd Swarovski Manufacturing Vietnam LLC T&T Group Joint Stock Company Tasco Joint Stock Company Techtronic Industries Vietnam Manufacturing Company Limited The Eastern Medical Equipment Company Limited Trusting Social TV Trade Promotion Pharmaceutical and Investment Company Limited (TV TPI CO., LTD) United International Pharma Co., Ltd. United Overseas Bank ( Vietnam ) Limited Vard Vung Tau Ltd Viet Dragon Securities Corporation VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Company Vietnam Soya Product Company – Branch Of Quang Ngai Sugar JSC Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) Vinataba – Philip Morris Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch Vinmec Healthcare System Virtuos VitaDairy Vietnam Joint Stock Company Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited Wink Hotels Management Vietnam Company Limited Yody Fashion Joint Stock Company Yuanta Securities Vietnam Limited Company

AEON Vietnam Company Limited Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd AZB Joint Stock Company Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Coach Vietnam Company Limited Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Far Eastern Polytex ( Viet Nam ) Limited FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited Gameloft Vietnam Gap Inc. GroupM Vietnam Home Credit Vietnam IGC Group Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) Masan Group Corporation MSD Vietnam Novartis Vietnam Company Limited Olam Global Agri Vietnam Co., Ltd Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd United Overseas Bank ( Vietnam ) Limited VitaDairy Vietnam Joint Stock Company Yody Fashion Joint Stock Company

Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank CIMB Bank Vietnam Coach Vietnam Company Limited Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam FedEx Express Vietnam FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited GeoComply Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank Johnson & Johnson ( Vietnam ) Co., Ltd Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) Masan Group Corporation Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank Novartis Vietnam Company Limited Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd United Overseas Bank ( Vietnam ) Limited

AIA ( Vietnam ) Life Insurance Company Limited Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank BaoViet Life Corporation Beiersdorf Vietnam Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited Coach Vietnam Company Limited DKSH Vietnam FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited GELEX Group Joint Stock Company Home Credit Vietnam Huawei Technologies ( Vietnam ) Co., Ltd Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank) Novartis Vietnam Company Limited RMIT University Vietnam Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank Saigon – Hanoi Securities Joint Stock Company Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd United Overseas Bank ( Vietnam ) Limited Vinmec Healthcare System

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

Mobile No.: 012-2692701

Email: [email protected]

