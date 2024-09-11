HS HYOSUNG Unveils New CI and Vision, Embracing "Star" and "Tree" Symbolism

Vice Chairman H.S. Cho: "We will continue to uphold the philosophy of nation building through industrial development, striving to create happiness for all stakeholders."

HS HYOSUNG's New Vision: "We create value to enrich humanity by harnessing the power of science, technology and collective intelligence."

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HS HYOSUNG has unveiled a new corporate identity (CI) and vision, dubbed "Masteria," declaring a commitment to enrich humanity by harnessing the power of science, technology, and collective intelligence.

New CI Embraces "Star" and "Tree" Symbolism, Carrying Forward HYOSUNG's Legacy

The new CI is designed using a square star shape and colors that symbolize a "Leading Star" guiding the world and a "Value Tree." This design represents the connection between HS HYOSUNG's past, present, and future, blending the philosophy of the group's founders with the vision of HS HYOSUNG's newly inaugurated first-generation management team.

In his address marking the launch of the new CI, Vice Chairman H.S. Cho emphasized, "HS HYOSUNG will continue the legacy of our founder and previous leaders, who emphasized the importance of nation building through industrial development. We will build upon the 60-year history of HYOSUNG by striving for a new horizon of challenges, where we can maximize the well-being of all stakeholders through ethical management and value creation for humanity."

Drawing inspiration from the meaning embedded in the name "HYOSUNG," which signifies "morning star," the new CI's "Leading Star" embodies the company's determination to drive positive change in the world.

The new CI also embodies the meaning of a 'Value Tree', symbolizing the company's commitment to enduring growth and mutual prosperity through robust vitality, perseverance, and continuous value creation. The image of a sturdy tree, deeply rooted in the earth, offering sanctuary and a range of valuable resources to humanity, reflects HS HYOSUNG's aspiration to become a steadfast, flourishing entity that consistently generates value.

The new brand name, rendered in a modern style dubbed "HS Font," is presented alongside a rising square star, signifying HS HYOSUNG's progressive spirit and robust strength.

HS HYOSUNG has adopted three distinct colors to represent the company: HS Blue, HS Green, and HS Orange. "HS Blue" represents excellence, innovation, and intellect; "HS Green" embodies responsibility, trust, respect, and collaboration; and "HS Orange" signifies pride, passion, and happiness.

HS HYOSUNG Unveils Its Vision, Formalized in the Slogan "Value Together"

HS HYOSUNG has outlined its future direction with the vision, "We create value to enrich humanity by harnessing the power of science, technology and collective intelligence."

This vision signifies the company's dedication to opening new opportunities through the utilization of science, technology, and collective intelligence, going beyond the mere provision of products or services to deliver true value to customers and society, ultimately enhancing human well-being and prosperity.

This vision aligns with Vice Chairman Cho's long-standing management philosophy, "Value Management," which emphasizes the maximization and optimization of value for all stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, employees, business partners, and society.

Reflecting this philosophy, HS HYOSUNG has formalized its vision in the slogan "Value Together." Proposed by Vice Chairman Cho, the company's inaugural slogan was first unveiled at the first-ever town hall meeting in June, where Vice Chairman Cho emphasized HS HYOSUNG's commitment to "Value Management" as the company's core mission.

HS HYOSUNG Advanced Materials, which officially changed its name on September 6th through an extraordinary shareholders' meeting, along with other affiliates under the HS HYOSUNG Group including HS HYOSUNG Information Systems, HS HYOSUNG Holdings USA, HS HYOSUNG Global Logistics Vina, HS HYOSUNG The Class, and HS HYOSUNG Toyota, are expected to adopt the new brand name in the second half of the year following their respective shareholders' meetings. (EOD)

SOURCE HS HYOSUNG