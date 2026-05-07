HSBC Hong Kong introduces Asia Pacific's first World Legend Mastercard

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBC Hong Kong Privé cardholders are the first in Asia Pacific to experience Mastercard's most premium consumer credit tier through HSBC Privé World Legend Mastercard, with access to The Mastercard Collection, a new suite of elevated dining, entertainment and travel benefits accessible around the world.

HSBC Privé World Legend Mastercard marks the debut of Mastercard’s most premium consumer credit tier in Asia Pacific.

Designed for individuals who increasingly prioritize meaningful connections over traditional rewards, HSBC Privé World Legend Mastercard transforms priorities into memorable moments. Mastercard research shows that 59% of consumers in higher income segments globally, including in Hong Kong SAR, value experiences over possessions, with a growing desire to invest time and money in dining, entertainment and travel to build memories with loved ones. In Hong Kong SAR, 40% also cite overseas travel as a top personal goal, highlighting the importance of benefits that remain relevant across destinations.

Together, HSBC Hong Kong and Mastercard are bringing these passions to life by combining a global platform of curated benefits with bespoke lifestyle privileges — giving cardholders exceptional access to the places, experiences and interests that matter most, wherever they are.

"Launching the first World Legend Mastercard in Hong Kong and Asia Pacific with HSBC Privé reflects the direction premium banking is moving toward," said Sunny Chow, Head of Cards and Unsecured Lending, Retail Banking and Wealth, HSBC Hong Kong. "Privé clients increasingly value meaningful experiences and this invitation-only card for HSBC Private Bank clients allows us to respond with a proposition that is more distinctive, more portable and more personal. Backed by Mastercard's global reach and HSBC's service expertise, it strengthens how we support our clients' internationally connected lifestyle, wherever they choose to be."

Experiences that travel with you

HSBC Privé is an invitation‑only credit card designed for internationally connected lifestyles. As HSBC's most prestigious credit card, it brings together elevated travel, dining, and lifestyle privileges in Hong Kong SAR and destinations worldwide.

Cardholders enjoy access to HSBC Privé exclusive privileges, including:

Travel Complimentary hotel night programs at over 800 properties globally, including Belmond, Rosewood, Raffles, Waldorf, and Fairmont Companion travel privileges, including complimentary first and business class air tickets Complimentary limousine service, airport lounge access and travel insurance

Dining Complimentary dining experiences at Michelin-starred and acclaimed restaurants Priority reservations at select prestigious restaurants in the Chinese Mainland

Entertainment & Experiences Access to HSBC-sponsored concerts and shows, including premium suite experiences at Kai Tak Sports Park Priority ticket bookings for selected Live Nation events Global access to private clubs and lounges, including Hong Kong Golf and Tennis Academy (HKGTA), HKGTA Town Club, Carlyle & Co., and selected clubs worldwide



In addition, a Mastercard‑exclusive dining club will launch at Hong Kong International Airport later this year, with more such clubs planned at major airports globally. As part of The Mastercard Collection, HSBC Privé primary and supplementary cardholders will enjoy unlimited complimentary access on each visit with up to three guests. The space is designed to offer a refined pre‑flight experience, combining comfort, locally inspired fine dining and essential travel amenities.

"Internationally minded consumers today live increasingly global lives — moving between cities, cultures and communities," said Sandeep Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Core Payments, Asia Pacific, Mastercard. "As their lives become more mobile, expectations of value have evolved — from physical rewards to access and experiences that remain relevant wherever they are. With HSBC Privé World Legend Mastercard and The Mastercard Collection, we're enabling financial institutions to meet those expectations through curated, globally connected experiences that fit how people travel, connect and enjoy life today."

HSBC Privé cardholders will see their existing World Elite Mastercard card elevated to World Legend Mastercard, unlocking the enhanced privileges under The Mastercard Collection.

Appendix – The Mastercard Collection

HSBC Hong Kong Privé cardholders can enjoy additional privileges under The Mastercard Collection, including exclusive dining credits in select restaurants in Australia, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore; booking access at over 400 acclaimed restaurants in 10 Asia Pacific markets; and globally connected dining, travel and entertainment experiences.

The Mastercard Collection and World Legend Mastercard give financial institutions a platform to deliver relevant, differentiated value as premium propositions evolve to experiences that travel with cardholders globally.

For more information about The Mastercard Collection, visit Priceless.com/themastercardcollection.

About The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is the founding member of the HSBC Group. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,306bn at 31 March 2026, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

SOURCE Mastercard