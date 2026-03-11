Mastercard Simplifies Cross-Border Payments for Asia Pacific SMEs

Single platform delivers multi-currency support, real-time visibility and seamless integration

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Asia Pacific are moving faster into global trade, but the complexity and limited visibility in corresponding payments processes continue to slow growth. Mastercard today announced that it is introducing Mastercard Global Commerce Suite for Small Businesses, a set of holistic capabilities powered by Mastercard Move, designed to help banks support the evolving, cross-border needs of time-strapped SMEs. It is available to banks and financial institutions in Hong Kong SAR, a key regional commerce hub, with plans to expand across select markets in Asia Pacific.

Digital commercial payments in Asia Pacific are forecasted to grow 14.7% annually through 2028, driven largely by the rapid digitization of SMEs and their increasing participation in cross-border trade. As demand rises, banks are under pressure to offer simpler, more connected payments experiences that reduce operational complexity while supporting international growth.

"SMEs want to move money across borders with the same speed and confidence as domestic transactions, but many banks remain constrained by legacy systems," said Anouska Ladds, Executive Vice President, Commercial and New Payment Flows, Asia Pacific, Mastercard. "Mastercard Global Commerce Suite for Small Businesses aims to offer banks a powerful, scalable way to support SME growth by bringing payments, visibility, and control together in one platform that is purpose-built for cross-border commerce. It will enable banks to serve SMEs more effectively, while building the foundation for deeper, long-term relationships as their customers grow."

Frictionless Global Commerce

A persistent hurdle for internationalized SMEs is the lack of in-house treasury and finance capabilities. Coupled with complex processes and stringent compliance requirements, vague timelines and limited visibility, the barrier remains high for businesses looking to expand in an especially volatile economy.

Through a single touchpoint, SMEs will be able to manage payments, collections, and expenses efficiently while benefiting from:

Global finance flexibility: Pay and get paid confidently, like a local with virtual bank accounts in multiple currencies or a single multi-currency card.

Pay and get paid confidently, like a local with virtual bank accounts in multiple currencies or a single multi-currency card. Seamless integration: App-based controls and API-driven connectivity to leading marketplaces and ecommerce platforms.

App-based controls and API-driven connectivity to leading marketplaces and ecommerce platforms. Cash flow clarity: Near real-time payouts and clear tracking give better visibility and control.

Near real-time payouts and clear tracking give better visibility and control. Security you can trust: Strong authentication and compliance functionalities reduce friction, fraud and costs.

Modernizing Commercial Payments

Across Asia Pacific, banks are modernizing how they serve businesses as commercial payments become more digital and data-driven by default. Mastercard is supporting this shift by helping banks simplify complex payment flows, connect fragmented systems, and deliver more consistent and integrated experiences across cards, accounts, and platforms.

By combining global network capabilities, embedded security, and API-driven connectivity, Mastercard enables banks to digitize commercial payments at scale. This approach helps banks respond more effectively to the evolving needs of SMEs while building a more resilient foundation to support long-term growth as global trade continues to expand.

Mastercard Move is Mastercard's portfolio of global money movement capabilities, enabling banks, corporates, non-bank FIs, digital players and governments – and their customers – to send and receive funds across borders and payment types. It enables money to move quickly, safely and with ease, within and across more than 200 countries and territories, including high-demand, hard to access markets, and in more than 150 currencies, reaching nearly 17 billion endpoints and 95% of the world's banked population.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

SOURCE Mastercard