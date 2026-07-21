HSUHK Honours Academy Hosts Student Leader Global Summit 2026: Global Partnerships, Local Impact-Driven Student Leadership

HONG KONG, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honours Academy (HA) at The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong (HSUHK) has concluded the high‑energy Student Leader Global Summit 2026 (7–10 July), underscoring HA's leadership in cultivating ethical, impact‑ready student leaders. Co‑hosted with the International Association of Student Affairs and Services (IASAS), the programme convened nearly 40 student leaders from 13 countries, joined by 14 Student Affairs professionals, for an immersive live‑learn experience in HSUHK's Residential Colleges (RC).

Over 50 student leaders and student affairs professionals from 13 countries gather at HSUHK to participate in the Student Leader Global Summit.

At the Welcome Dinner on Day 1, HSUHK President Professor Simon Ho opened the Summit with a warm, heartening address. Vice‑President (Learning and Student Experience) Professor Jeanne Fu spearheaded HSUHK's successful bid to bring the IASAS Summit to Hong Kong for the first time, making this inaugural local hosting possible. Provost and Vice‑President (Academic and Research) Professor Joshua Mok served on the judging panel for the Design a Sustainable City finale on Day 4 and delivered the Closing Ceremony address, drawing together lessons from across the programme.

The Summit fused rigorous problem solving with human‑centred practice. Field‑based learning across Hong Kong Island and Kowloon connected theory with street reality, complemented by expert talks on Chinese art and culture, urban planning, heritage, and sustainability. Mixed, cross‑institutional teams applied systems thinking and design methods to prototype sustainable‑city concepts addressing five global challenges: youth opportunity; mental health and belonging; healthy ageing; ending poverty through inclusive livelihoods; and climate action and resilience. Evenings in RC sustained reflection, mentoring, and peer support, turning campus life into a 24/7 learning ecosystem that linked classroom, city, and community.

HA students set the tone from start to finish. Serving as peer leaders and co‑designers, they lived and learned alongside international delegates in RC and modelled an inclusive, caring community. They led a fun and meaningful City Hunt in Kowloon that trained teams to read density, mobility, public space, and social textures in real time. The exercise sharpened observational skills while surfacing practical questions about shade and heat, first‑ and last‑mile connectivity, public seating, micro‑retail, and access to green‑blue infrastructure, making the city itself a studio for inquiry.

To keep participation lively and purposeful, HA students introduced a Summit‑long, sustainability‑themed token system that rewarded climate‑friendly choices (such as lower‑carbon meals and transit), community listening, and collaborative problem solving. The mechanism nudged behaviour, made progress visible, and converted abstract goals into daily practice.

The token system culminated in the finale programme, Design a Sustainable City. Five mixed‑university teams entered a Hong Kong‑style marketplace of kiosks where they used earned tokens to "purchase" interventions and services for their concept cities. Laughter, friendly competition, and focused problem solving fuelled a memorable close as teams presented actionable roadmaps with named partners, timelines, and quick tests that can begin immediately. Judges assessed proposals on feasibility, equity, scalability, and potential to catalyse local partnerships, prioritising solutions that combine measurable outcomes with community ownership.

What distinguished the four‑day experience was not only the diversity of perspectives in the room but the integration of living and learning. Residential life rituals—shared meals, late‑evening reflections, and peer mentoring—were intentionally designed to reinforce daytime insights. Delegates reported stronger confidence in navigating complexity, deeper empathy for stakeholders, and a clearer sense of how personal wellbeing and sustainability intersect with urban form: shade and heat management affecting stress; walkability shaping social connection; transit access enabling opportunity; and small, high‑quality public spaces supporting mental health.

Behind the scenes, HA's student team ensured a seamless participant journey—from wayfinding and time‑boxing to care for accessibility needs—so that visiting delegates could focus on learning and collaboration. The result was a programme that balanced ambition with hospitality, and analysis with action.

Impact extends beyond the four days. Several renowned universities have expressed strong interest in modelling their own interdisciplinary, long‑term leadership hubs on the HA framework, citing the capable and caring leadership demonstrated by HA students. Building on this momentum, HSUHK is launching the HA Alliance, a growing network that connects kindred leadership incubators worldwide to amplify student leadership and cross‑country community engagement. The Alliance will share curricula, co‑design pilots, and coordinate data on student learning and community outcomes—turning proof‑of‑concept ideas into replicable, locally adapted interventions.

Rather than a one‑off event, the Summit serves as a founding moment for an ongoing, multilateral community of practice. Participants depart with toolkits for systems mapping, rapid prototyping, and stakeholder engagement; a shared vocabulary for equity and inclusion; and relationships strong enough to carry collaborative projects forward across borders. Host‑city partnerships—spanning cultural institutions, community organisations, and urban practitioners—will remain engaged as mentors and testbeds for future student‑led pilots.

By hosting IASAS and sparking the HA Alliance, the Honours Academy has moved from local innovation to global reference point, advancing HSUHK's identity as the "bamboo university": fast yet rooted, flexible yet strong. The Summit demonstrates how a live‑learn model, anchored in ethical leadership and measurable community impact, can translate global aspirations into local action—linking student growth to public good and positioning Hong Kong as a living classroom for the world.

SOURCE The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong (HSUHK)