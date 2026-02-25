HTX Expands Its Philanthropic Footprint: Connecting Global Kindness Through the "Punch Spirit"

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Japanese baby monkey, Punch, tightly clutching his stuffed toy "Ora-mama," has captured hearts globally. Born at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan and abandoned by his mother, this macaque attracted global attention through his resilience and deeply emotional bond with his toy. This story of perseverance is closely intertwined with HTX's philanthropic mission.

A Warm Commitment from the Crypto World

In February 2026, Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX, officially announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would donate $100,000 to improve Punch's habitat at Ichikawa City Zoo, support his growth, and appoint Punch the monkey as the official Brand Ambassador of HTX.

Punch's experience is a powerful testament to resilience and companionship, touching the softest corners of the human heart. Born physically weak, he was soon abandoned by his biological mother. Without proper nurturing and guidance, Punch struggled to integrate into the monkey troop and was ostracized by his peers. In his lonely upbringing, a stuffed orangutan toy given by zoo caretakers became a symbolic mother figure and an emotional anchor. Punch held onto the toy every day; even after being bullied by other monkeys, he would run back to tightly embrace his "mother." The video of this touching bond spread worldwide, making Punch one of the most moving animal stories of the year.

"Punch, the bravest little macaque, has captured the world's heart," Justin Sun said. "HTX.com are deeply moved by his resilience. To ensure he gets the best care at Ichikawa City Zoo, HTX is pledging a $100,000 donation to support his growth and habitat."

Why appoint Punch as one of HTX's brand ambassadors? The answer lies within his story.

Despite a tragic beginning and rejection from his own kind, Punch has demonstrated extraordinary vitality. His spirit closely mirrors the perseverance and growth of HTX and countless Web3 builders who continue to thrive amid industry cycles and challenges. Throughout his life journey, the toy "mother" provided him with emotional strength and the will to survive. In the same way, HTX aspires to be a trusted companion, one that tens of millions of global users and communities in need can rely on.

Philanthropy as HTX's Long-Term Commitment

For HTX, responsibility goes beyond maintaining stable platform operations and continuously optimizing services. It also means actively addressing global social needs and supporting vulnerable communities through sustained action.

"Philanthropy is not the destination but a starting point."

Looking ahead, HTX will continue to uphold a philosophy of long-termism and human-centered care, translating compassion and responsibility into meaningful initiatives. Whether offering assistance to lives in the physical world or safeguarding users' digital assets in the virtual world, HTX approaches both with the same sense of duty.

HTX believes that every philanthropic effort is a concrete expression of "technology for good," and every act of persistence lays the foundation for a future that is warmer, more trustworthy, and more sustainable.

From a zoo to Web3, and from Asia to the world, HTX's commitment to public welfare continues to move forward.

SOURCE HTX