HTX Launches Seamless USDe Minting and Redemption Service, Offering Rewards Opportunities to Holders

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of USDe minting and redemption service on its platform, alongside a new daily rewards program for USDe holders.

Following the recent listing of USDe, these new features unlock a more efficient, capital-optimized experience for HTX's global user base, marking another milestone in its commitment to delivering seamless, innovative, and user-centric digital asset services.

"By bringing minting and redemption directly onto HTX, we are making advanced on-chain financial tools accessible to a much broader audience. This reflects our continued focus on supporting innovation and improving user experience," said Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX.

USDe — A Crypto-backed Synthetic Dollar

Developed by Ethena Labs, USDe is a synthetic dollar designed as a crypto-native alternative to traditional dollar-denominated money. Unlike conventional stablecoins that rely primarily on fiat reserves, USDe is backed by mainstream crypto assets like BTC and ETH, and stabilized through a delta-neutral hedging strategy.

By holding spot crypto assets while simultaneously opening offsetting positions in derivatives markets, Ethena aims to minimize price volatility and maintain a value closely aligned with the U.S. dollar. This on-chain, risk-managed structure allows USDe to remain deeply integrated with both DeFi and CeFi ecosystems.

USDe Minting and Redemption Live on HTX

With this latest launch, HTX users can now directly mint or redeem USDe on-platform via Ethena's smart contracts, without relying on spot order books or OTC liquidity.

Key benefits include:

Unlimited scale: No cap on the size of minting or redemption;

No cap on the size of minting or redemption; Uniform costs: Minting and redemption costs remain consistent regardless of transaction size;

Minting and redemption costs remain consistent regardless of transaction size; Improved liquidity efficiency: Users can enter or exit USDe positions smoothly, avoiding slippage or liquidity constraints often associated with secondary markets.

This integration significantly simplifies access to USDe, offering users a more efficient and transparent way to manage exposure to Ethena's synthetic dollar.

Daily Rewards for USDe Holders, and More

In addition to minting and redemption, users who hold USDe in their HTX spot account will be eligible for daily rewards, paid out on a weekly basis.

This mechanism allows users to earn passive returns simply by holding USDe on HTX, enhancing capital efficiency while maintaining dollar-denominated exposure.

HTX users can also participate in a range of attractive USDe-related campaigns, including:

Upcoming APY Boost : USDe Flexible product coming soon on HTX Earn, with subscribers to enjoy up to 15% APY;

USDe Flexible product coming soon on HTX Earn, with subscribers to enjoy up to 15% APY; Trading Competition : From now to February 20th, users can trade USDe to share a 10,000 USDe prize pool.

These initiatives further incentivize engagement with the USDe ecosystem and provide additional opportunities for users to benefit from its integration on HTX.

Elliot Parker, COO of Ethena Labs, commented: "HTX launching in-platform minting & redemption of USDe for stablecoins is a great example of putting users first. The feature enables users, of all sizes, to mint & redeem USDe 24/7/365, on-demand, with atomic settlement. HTX's commitment to its users enables us to scale a better form of money together.

Commitment to User-Centric Innovation

With the launch of USDe minting, redemption, and holder rewards, HTX reinforces its core belief in putting users first through practical innovation. By working closely with Ethena, HTX is delivering infrastructure that enhances capital efficiency, improves liquidity access, and simplifies participation in advanced on-chain financial mechanisms — all within a secure and easy-to-use trading environment.

HTX remains committed to supporting high-quality crypto-native assets and building meaningful bridges between centralized platforms and next-generation DeFi innovation. Through transparent design, robust infrastructure, and a focus on real user utility, HTX continues to enable global users to engage more efficiently with the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square

About Ethena

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that provides a crypto-native solution for money, USDe, alongside a globally accessible dollar savings asset, sUSDe.

Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, provides the crypto-native, scalable solution for money achieved by delta-hedging Bitcoin, Ethereum and other governance-approved spot assets using perpetual and deliverable futures contracts, as well as holding liquid stables such as USDC and USDT.

USDe is fully-backed (subject to the discussion in the Risks section regarding events potentially resulting in loss of backing) and free to compose throughout CeFi & DeFi.

