HTX Releases July Performance Report: TradFi Zone Evolves, Reaching Record Daily Trading Volume

Expansion of TradFi Zone Drives Surging Trading Volume

This month, HTX continued to scale its Futures listings, launching 56 new assets, including 51 trending stock contracts. The listings are tightly focused on four high-demand sectors: commodities, precious metals, AI chips, and memory. HTX has carefully selected the core assets that attract the most market attention, balancing strong growth potential with resilient defensive characteristics. AI and semiconductors emerged as the dominant narratives in July, with key memory and computing assets such as SKHYNIX and SKHY (SK Hynix), MU (Micron Technology), and SNDK (SanDisk) going live consecutively, helping users flexibly capture market momentum. Currently, the platform supports 170 TradFi assets, covering US individual stocks, ETFs, and Pre-IPOs, maintaining a leading industry position in individual US stock coverage. Users can trade global core assets seamlessly on HTX, all in one place, without the need to switch between platforms.

Alongside asset expansion, the trading experience underwent continuous optimization. In July, HTX Futures completed deep adaptations for TradFi, optimizing index sources and funding rates to align stock contract pricing more closely with real market conditions. The website version launched a dedicated TradFi navigation tab, making it easier for users to locate stock targets. Furthermore, the Stock Contract Rebase feature is scheduled to launch in Q3, which will further upgrade the trading experience.

This was followed by a surge in trading volume. At the end of July, the daily trading volume of the HTX TradFi zone hit a historical high, surging more than 10x over the June daily average. The cumulative TradFi trading volume reached approximately $2.5 billion.

Beyond refining TradFi futures trading, HTX is expanding the integration of traditional finance and crypto markets. As RWAs, particularly tokenized stocks, gradually become a major global trend, HTX continues to monitor international regulatory dynamics, studying regulatory frameworks and compliance pathways to prepare for future product innovations and global expansion.

Copy Trading & Trading Bots Grow; Trailing Grid Officially Launched

Despite recent pressure in the crypto market, HTX's two automated futures trading businesses defied the market trend to achieve strong growth: July copy trading volume soared by 184% MoM, Futures trading bot volume grew by 9% MoM, and the platform's daily average position value increased by 7%.

The growth in copy trading stems from the development of the trader ecosystem. The platform continuously optimized its leaderboard mechanism, attracting and retaining quality traders to steadily expand the talent pool. This provided users with richer, more professional copy trading choices, boosting both yield experiences and user trust.

In terms of grid trading tools, the Trailing Grid feature officially launched in July, allowing grid intervals to dynamically adjust with market movements. This helps users capture volatility gains more intelligently in choppy markets. The initial order-placement mechanism for Futures Grid was simultaneously upgraded to a limit order, effectively compressing slippage losses caused by market fluctuations and improving the long-term yield performance of grid bots.

Multiple trading experience optimizations were also implemented for high-frequency user scenarios. A one-click close feature for dual-direction positions on the same trading pair allows users to close positions with a single click during fast-moving markets. Risk control models and trigger rules were optimized, further strengthening protection against negative balances under extreme market conditions. The newly launched Futures Event Center consolidates various futures event entries into a single page, eliminating the need to jump between multiple tabs.

Earn Subscriptions Exceed $290M; Lending System Comprehensively Upgraded

Capital efficiency remains a top concern for long-term holders. In July, HTX Earn recorded nearly 28,000 participating users with total subscription volume exceeding $290 million. Stablecoins remained the most popular choice. Flexible Earn products for USDT, USDD, and USDC attracted over 20,000 participants with continuously competitive returns, driving subscription volumes close to $250 million. Tailored for Prime 5 and above clients, the BTC VIP Flexible Earn product was launched, offering 1% APY. Combined with the previously launched USDT VIP Flexible Earn product, major clients gained broader options for long-term asset allocation.

Lending services introduced innovative mechanisms. Collateral Swap launched the TRX on-chain energy arbitrage feature. Users stake BTC, ETH, or USDT to borrow TRX, deposit it into TRON Stake 2.0 to generate and lease energy, and secure high annualized yields. At the same time, limited-time low-interest loan options were rolled out for popular assets including XAUT, HYPE, ONDO, and AAVE, further lowering financing costs for holders. HTX's Liquidity Boost continued to provide large-scale lending services to global top-tier market makers and institutional clients. Supporting multiple assets such as TRX and USDT, it offers customized solutions for clients with super-large volume demands, featuring higher TVLs and softer liquidations.

Celebrating the World Cup Online & Offline: SVIP Trip Reshapes Service Experience

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was July's most globally watched event. Capitalizing on this trend, HTX launched a World Cup prediction campaign featuring a total prize pool of 500,000 USDT, covering predictions on champion, match outcomes, and goal tallies, adding an extra layer of engagement for global users. The campaign attracted nearly 13,000 registered participants, who cast over 180,000 prediction votes, driving a trading volume approaching $170 million.

Beyond online engagement, HTX brought SVIP clients straight to the World Cup venue. To thank core clients for their long-term companionship and support, HTX hosted an exclusive VIP tour during the quarter-finals, offering stadium VIP boxes and customized itineraries, allowing SVIP clients to experience the passion of the World Cup firsthand.

Genesis Hackathon Concludes Successfully; $HTX Utility Expands

In July, the Genesis Hackathon, co-hosted by HTX DAO and B.AI, drew to a successful close. As a core part of the HTX DAO Genesis Program, this hackathon focused on the AI and Web3 track, attracting over 200 developer teams to explore quality projects across AI agents, AI trading, AI payments, AI wallets, and DeFi. It connected global developers, investment institutions, and ecosystem partners to continuously enrich the innovative ecosystem of HTX DAO.

This July, HTX launched the inaugural TradFi "Trade to Earn" event. Users not only traded TradFi contracts with negative fees, but also saw 100% of their trading fees being allocated to the buyback and burn of $HTX, supporting its long-term value stability. The first round achieved a trading volume exceeding 63 million USDT, returning over 1.8 billion $HTX in fees to users. The second round of TradFi "Trade to Earn" is currently underway.

The 13th Anniversary Approaches: More Surprises Are on the Way

Looking back at July, every initiative by HTX pointed to a single core objective of delivering a better user experience. HTX is about to usher in its 13th-anniversary celebration, with numerous exciting events right around the corner to reward new and existing users for their trust and support. Over the past thirteen years, HTX has navigated through bull and bear cycles alongside global users, experiencing the industry's ups and downs. Moving forward, the platform will continue to embed "User First" into every detail, providing every user with a more complete, secure, and diverse digital asset participation scenario.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

SOURCE HTX