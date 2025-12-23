HTX Trading Championship Concludes, Attracting Over 90,000 Participants and Distributing 1,000,000 USDT in Rewards

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The HTX Trading Championship, a premier event that captured the global crypto community's attention, has officially concluded. Official data shows that the series achieved a staggering total trading volume exceeding 14 billion USDT, attracted more than 90,000 participants, and distributed nearly 1 million USDT in rewards. This year-end finale ignited strong trader enthusiasm and significantly enhanced platform liquidity and market depth, marking a standout milestone for the 2025 crypto market.

Diversified Gameplay: A Multi-Dimensional Trading Arena

The HTX Trading Championship featured three core competitions: the Points Contest, the Trading Challenge, and Team Battles, with dual tracks covering both spot and futures markets. This diversified structure was designed to cater to a wide range of investors, accommodating different risk appetites and strategic styles.

The Trading Challenge alone drew approximately 56,000 participants. Ultimately, the top-ranking champions in both the spot and futures tracks each secured 17.4 billion $HTX, underscoring the event's premium reward structure and the formidable skill of these elite traders.

The Team Battles emerged as the event's most intense arena. With 126 teams competing, the tournament evolved into a high-stakes masterclass in capital management, risk control, and strategic execution, testing both individual expertise and the power of coordinated team synergy.

Spot Team Battle: Where Steady Gains Meet Mojobet Moves

The Spot Team Battle unfolded as a showcase of sharply contrasting strategies, with teams taking markedly different paths in pursuit of victory.

"Justin's Disciple" secured first place with a total spot trading volume of 196,238,205 USDT, earning the championship reward, equivalent to $40,000 in $HTX. Composed of seasoned spot traders deeply engaged in both mainstream and trending assets, the team adhered to a disciplined strategy centered on steady execution. By concentrating on high-liquidity assets such as BTC and ETH , and employing a shift-based rotation during periods of market volatility, the team ensured uninterrupted trading momentum. This systematic, stability-driven approach allowed them to maintain a commanding lead throughout the competition.

In contrast, third-place finishers "Meta Knights" delivered a remarkable dark-horse performance driven by unconventional tactics. With a keen instinct for altcoins and sector-specific trends, the team specialized in capturing short-term, high-impact opportunities. After starting as low as 16th place, they launched a decisive comeback in the final five days of the event. Through close-knit community coordination and real-time information sharing, "Meta Knights" seized multiple critical market windows, surging into the top three and demonstrating the power of agile, collaborative strategy.

Futures Team Battles: A Triumph of Unity and Technical Conviction

The Futures Team Battles delivered an even more intense level of competition, serving as a rigorous test of both psychological resilience and technical mastery to determine the most elite trading teams.

"Little Azure Dragon Community" claimed first place with an extraordinary total futures trading volume of 420,986,491 USDT, securing the $40,000 grand prize in $HTX. The team brought together long-standing community members and seasoned futures traders who demonstrated exceptional discipline and execution throughout the extended competition. United by the mantra "move fast and push forward together", they operated a 24/7 trading relay that sustained continuous participation and momentum. This level of coordination earned them recognition as the most cohesive and resilient team of the entire tournament.

Finishing third in the Futures Team Battles, "Tiandao Smart Contract" stood out as a team rooted in Web3 development and technical rigor. The team was united by the philosophy that "code is law" and a shared commitment to on-chain fairness, pursuing a markedly different strategy from sentiment-driven competitors. Rather than relying on aggressive market calls, they emphasized logical decision-making and systematic collaboration. Starting from seventh place early in the event, their calm and methodical execution enabled a steady climb to the podium, highlighting the distinctive strength of technical conviction in futures trading.

HTX Announces Major Upgrades to the 2026 Trading Championship

Following the successful conclusion of the latest championship, HTX has outlined a long-term vision for the future of its trading contest ecosystem. The exchange announced that the 2026 HTX Trading Championship will undergo a comprehensive upgrade, spanning both the competition format and the overall user experience.

On the competition side, HTX will introduce an "AI Strategy Team Leader", where algorithm-driven strategies guide team operations, ushering in a new era of human-AI collaboration. To better reflect the abilities of traders across different capital sizes and trading styles, the championship will also introduce dedicated rankings based on PnL (Profit and Loss) and ROI (Return on Investment). By moving beyond a singular emphasis on trading volume, these enhancements allow small-capital dark horses to stand out through superior strategy and compete for the prestigious "Ultimate Trader" title.

From a user experience perspective, HTX will roll out a "Smart Matchmaking" mechanism designed to eliminate the frustration of team formation. Powered by intelligent algorithms, individual participants will be automatically matched with the most suitable teams, ensuring broader and fairer participation. In addition, the newly launched "One-Click Copy Trading" feature will enable users to easily follow and replicate the strategies of top traders, making professional-grade trading approaches more accessible and easier to learn.

Building on these innovations, HTX will also expand the overall prize pool, reinforcing its commitment to a more inclusive, professional, and high-reward global trading arena. Whether for seasoned professionals or newcomers to trading, HTX aims to help every trader find a clear path to success within the HTX ecosystem.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

SOURCE HTX