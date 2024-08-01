Huasun Celebrates Successful Delivery of 100MW+ HJT Solar Modules to Pakistan

XUANCHENG, China, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy has reached a significant milestone by successfully shipping over 100MW of high-efficiency heterojunction (HJT) photovoltaic modules to Pakistan. This achievement highlights the exceptional performance and reliability of HJT products and represents a major breakthrough for Huasun in the emerging solar market. It also marks a crucial step forward in the company's global expansion efforts.

Leveraging its leading HJT technology, Huasun has been actively engaging in the development of Pakistan's solar industry. The company has partnered with several local factory owners and EPC companies, including E-Group, DSG, and ESL. Notably, in September 2023, Huasun signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) exceeding 100MW with its strategic EPC partner E-Group. Additionally, in early 2024, Huasun established an exclusive strategic distribution partnership with AE Power, a prominent local solar company, to ensure a steady supply of high-efficiency HJT products to Pakistan.

Huasun's HJT products have been successfully integrated into multiple solar projects across Pakistan. Notable installations include industrial rooftops at the 5MW Tayyab Textile Mill, the 3MW Sarfraz Textile Mill, and the 3MW Nisar Spinning Textile Mill. Importantly, Huasun has delivered a substantial number of HJT modules with power outputs exceeding 720W to the region, demonstrating the company's leadership in both power and efficiency of the commercial solar panels.

"As more projects are successfully completed and local customers continue to recognize and trust Huasun's products, the company's reputation and influence in Pakistan are steadily increasing. Surpassing 100MW in shipments makes Pakistan one of the most prominent regions in Huasun's global journey," said Rana Farhan, Director- Middle East & Pakistan at Huasun.

Layne Qiu, Sales Director of MEA & South Asia at Huasun, remarked, "We are confident that in the near future, we will expand our delivery to gigawatt-scale high-efficiency HJT products across South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, significantly advancing the local energy industry's transformation and sustainable development."

About Huasun Energy

Recoganized as the industrial leader of (heterojunction) HJT solar technology, Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd (Huasun) specializes in the R&D and large-scale manufacturing of ultra-high efficiency n-type silicon HJT solar wafers, cells and modules. With a capacity of 20GW HJT products, Huasun ranks as the largest HJT manufacturer in the world. The company has supplied 6GW of HJT products to over 40 countries worldwide.

