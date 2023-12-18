Huawei and MDES Signed MoU to Establish Thailand as a Regional AI Hub

In his keynote address, H.E. Mr. Prasert Jantararuangtong，Minister of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand, explained that MDES aims to drive forward Cloud-First policies as the new growth engine of Thailand and believes that cloud and AI are the future of the country: "As a representative from MDES, I would like to thank Huawei Thailand for taking the leading role within the private sector in setting up this important event and bringing the global experience of Huawei and its partners to Thailand, as well as for helping foster the country's cloud and AI digital ecosystems. Through cooperation with private sector partners like Huawei, we will continue to promote Thailand as an AI hub of the region. MDES will fully support the country to accelerate digital transformation, cultivate talents, achieve economic sustainability, and enhance the overall quality of life for Thai people."

Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, Clinical Professor and Chairman of National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), stated that the event witnessed the fast development of cloud and AI technology. As a Thai regulator, NBTC will take could and AI into consideration for policy making to digitalize the Thai society and economy.

In Thailand, for Thailand: Establishing Thailand as a Regional AI Hub

AI stands as a driving force behind the current wave of global technological advancements and industry transformations, creating a profound impact on human society and reshaping industries. By recognizing AI's transformative potential, Thailand remains committed to enhancing its global competitiveness by strengthening its AI capabilities and becoming a regional AI hub. Huawei Cloud is proud to support this vision through its 'In Thailand, for Thailand' commitment.

David Li, CEO of Huawei Thailand, highlighted Huawei Cloud's commitment to enabling cloud and AI development in Thailand: "Huawei Cloud is firmly dedicated to its 'In Thailand, for Thailand' commitments and has personally witnessed, contributed to, and benefitted from Thailand's digitalization over the past two decades. Thailand now finds itself at a critical juncture in its digital transformation journey. Recognizing this, Huawei Cloud remains steadfast in its commitment to invest in the local cloud ecosystem and its capabilities. By building a robust digital foundation in Thailand and constructing AI infrastructure for the government and enterprises, Huawei Cloud is empowering the nation to harness the transformative power of AI. This will in turn lead to the proliferation of AI applications across industries, ultimately benefiting Thai people and driving the country's digital progress."

At the summit, Huawei Cloud served as a bridge between Chinese and Thai enterprises with the aim of empowering Thailand with advanced AI technologies, applications, and expertise from China. By leveraging its extensive localization experiences in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei Cloud is ready to provide valuable insights into global and regional industries and now stands as the preferred partner for Thai enterprises seeking global expansion and for Chinese enterprises venturing into the Thai market.

Huawei Cloud: A Better Cloud for Thailand

With its cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise, Huawei Cloud aims to build the cloud foundation for an intelligent future, providing better options for each customer. At the summit, Huawei Cloud showcased a range of cutting-edge AI solutions and models specifically tailored to Thailand's needs, including models for the Thai language, meteorology, government, and AI solutions for the finance and retail sectors.

Huawei Cloud's government model brings intelligence to government processes and city affairs, from perception and understanding to handling and decision-making. Citizen's requests can be assigned automatically and managed round the clock, enabling governments to deliver high-quality services without concerns about human resource shortages.

The Thai language model, trained on Thai corpus and converged with Huawei's industry knowledge accumulated over three decades, continuously optimizes by learning massive amounts of the Thai language data. This breakthrough removes language barriers to accessing foundation models, allowing Thailand to transition from an AI user to an AI creator.

In meteorology, Huawei Cloud collaborated with the Thai Meteorological Department to develop its Pangu weather model for Thailand in an endeavor to deepen the digitization of Thailand's agricultural and tourism sectors. The model has already surpassed current state-of-the-art numerical weather prediction (NWP) methods with prediction speeds several orders of magnitude faster. In the past, predicting the trajectory of a typhoon for the next 10 days took 5 hours. Now, the Pangu weather model can do the same calculations in just 10 seconds.

Talent is indispensable for AI transformation, but their acquisition requires concerted efforts from both the public and private sectors. At the summit, Huawei Cloud, MDES, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), universities such as Chulalongkorn University, AI associations, enterprises, and partners came together to launch the Cloud & AI Community Thailand. This collaborative initiative aims to nurture AI technology development and cooperation, ultimately elevating Thailand's presence in the global AI landscape.

Equipped with a robust portfolio of innovative AI technologies, extensive industry expertise, and exceptional customer service, Huawei Cloud is poised to support Thailand in its quest to become a prominent AI hub in the region. Through sustained investments in the local ecosystem and industries, Huawei Cloud demonstrates its unwavering commitment to fostering the high-quality growth of Thailand's digital economy.

