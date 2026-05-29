Huawei Cloud Accelerates School Bright's Transformation into Thailand's Smart Education Ecosystem

BANGKOK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Cloud is supporting School Bright in accelerating its transition from traditional on-premise operations to a cloud-native smart education platform, enabling greater operational efficiency, seamless connectivity, and enhanced digital learning experiences for more than 500,000 users across Thailand.

Celine Cao, CEO of Huawei Cloud Thailand Narin Khurana, CEO of School Bright

The collaboration reflects the growing role of cloud technology in modernizing Thailand's education sector by helping schools streamline administration, improve teaching efficiency, and strengthen communication between schools, teachers, students, and parents.

School Bright provides an integrated digital platform that combines academic administration, student information management, and school-parent communication in a single ecosystem. As adoption expanded rapidly nationwide, the company required a more agile and scalable infrastructure to support increasing platform demand while maintaining performance, security, and cost efficiency.

Ms. Celine Cao, CEO of Huawei Cloud Thailand, said, "We are helping School Bright create a more connected education ecosystem that enhances experiences for teachers, students, parents, and schools alike. This collaboration also highlights how cloud and AI-ready infrastructure can modernize critical sectors and contribute to Thailand's long-term digital economy development."

Before migrating to Huawei Cloud, School Bright relied heavily on on-premise infrastructure, resulting in high fixed operating costs and limited flexibility during peak usage periods. Administrative processes such as attendance tracking, academic reporting, and parent communications also required significant manual effort, increasing workload for teachers and staff.

With Huawei Cloud, School Bright now operates on a highly scalable cloud environment equipped with auto-scaling capabilities that dynamically allocate computing resources based on real-time demand. This enables stable platform performance during high-traffic periods such as attendance check-ins, exam result announcements, and report card releases, while significantly improving cost efficiency.

"Huawei Cloud is a strategic partner in our digital transformation journey. With Huawei Cloud's reliable infrastructure, advanced security capabilities, and dedicated local support team, we can scale confidently while continuously improving digital learning experiences for schools nationwide. This allows teachers to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time supporting student development and classroom engagement," said Narin Khurana, CEO of School Bright.

School Bright leverages a comprehensive suite of Huawei Cloud services, including Elastic Cloud Server (ECS), Cloud Container Engine (CCE), Elastic Volume Service (EVS), Object Storage Service (OBS), RDS for PostgreSQL, Elastic Load Balance (ELB), Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), NAT Gateway, and Web Application Firewall (WAF).

Through the collaboration, School Bright has successfully reduced teacher administrative workload by up to 90% through workflow automation, improved teaching effectiveness by enabling educators to focus more on classroom engagement and enhanced digital learning experiences with faster and more seamless communication. Moreover, it achieved flexible scalability to support rapid nationwide growth and maintained high system availability to ensure continuous access to learning services anytime, anywhere.

As Thailand's education sector continues to embrace digital innovation, Huawei Cloud remains committed to supporting organizations with reliable cloud infrastructure, local expertise, and advanced technologies that accelerate intelligent transformation across industries.

Video for reference: https://www.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/cases/schoolbright.html

About Huawei Cloud Thailand

Huawei Cloud Thailand is a leading cloud service provider committed to accelerating Thailand's digital transformation under the mission of "In Thailand, For Thailand." According to the latest report from Gartner, Huawei Cloud is ranked No.2 by revenue in Thailand's Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market, solidifying its position as one of the most trusted and fastest-growing international cloud providers in the country.

As the first international public cloud vendor to establish local data centers in Thailand, Huawei Cloud now operates three Availability Zones, ensuring high reliability and low-latency connectivity for local users. Leveraging Huawei's 30-plus years of expertise in ICT infrastructure, it integrates cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud-Native 2.0, and Big Data technologies to empower over 40 government agencies and thousands of enterprises across the Kingdom. By building a robust digital ecosystem and fostering local talent, Huawei Cloud aims to drive Thailand's "Digital Economy" forward, bringing cloud and intelligence to every corner of the country for a fully connected, intelligent future.

For more information, please visit Huawei Cloud Thailand online at

https://www.huaweicloud.com/intl/th-th/ or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiCloudTH

https://www.youtube.com/@HuaweiCloudAPAC

SOURCE Huawei Cloud Thailand