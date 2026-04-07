Huawei Cloud Accelerates AI Adoption Across Thailand's Public Sector, Showcasing Real-World Impact in Government Services

BANGKOK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Cloud is driving Thailand's digital transformation by enabling the large-scale deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) across key government agencies, demonstrating how cloud and AI technologies can deliver tangible improvements in public services, regulatory efficiency, and economic development.

Dr. Kwanchiva Thangthai, a researcher at NECTEC Mr. Sutham Tesrumphun, Deputy Director of Information Technology Center at Thai FDA Mrs. Duanphen Krongmalai, Director of Information and Communication Technology at Ministry of Commerce

At a recent Huawei Cloud AI Boost Day - Thailand 2026, leading public sector organizations including the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC), the Thai Food and Drug Administration (Thai FDA), and the Ministry of Commerce shared real-world success stories of deploying AI on Huawei Cloud to address complex operational challenges and unlock new value.

From Research to Real-World Impact

As a leading research institution, NECTEC highlighted its long-standing expertise in AI and Thai language processing, developed over more than two decades. By leveraging Huawei Cloud, NECTEC has successfully transformed its research into practical applications through solutions such as "PartiNote," an AI-powered platform for speech recognition and meeting intelligence.

The solution enables real-time transcription, automated summarization, and searchable audio insights, significantly reducing the time required to process meetings and improving knowledge management across organizations. With high accuracy and the ability to scale on cloud infrastructure, PartiNote demonstrates how locally developed AI can be deployed effectively in real-world government environments.

"NECTEC has been advancing Thai language AI for over two decades. Today, through Huawei Cloud, we are transforming this research into real-world applications. Solutions like PartiNote not only enhance meeting efficiency but also turn voice data into actionable knowledge at both organizational and national levels," Dr. Kwanchiva Thangthai, a researcher at NECTEC, said.

Transforming Healthcare Regulation with AI

The Thai FDA showcased how AI is being applied in mission-critical regulatory processes to improve both efficiency and public safety. Faced with over one million product registration applications annually, the agency has implemented AI to automate document analysis, screening, and summarization.

By deploying AI on Huawei Cloud, the Thai FDA has increased operational efficiency by up to three times while expanding processing capacity significantly. The system enables 24/7 operations with high reliability, allowing faster approvals without compromising safety standards, said Mr. Sutham Tesrumphun, Deputy Director of Information Technology Center at Thai FDA.

Beyond internal operations, AI also supports businesses by helping them prepare more accurate submissions and enhances consumer protection through future capabilities such as real-time monitoring and product verification.

"By integrating AI into our regulatory processes, the FDA can significantly reduce approval timelines while maintaining the highest safety standards. Huawei Cloud provides the critical infrastructure needed to manage large-scale data and operate AI systems efficiently around the clock," Mr. Sutham added.

Empowering Data-Driven Governance

The Ministry of Commerce demonstrated how AI and cloud technologies are being used to modernize public services and support economic growth. Through its "MOC Go" platform, the ministry integrates data from 76 provincial offices and 58 overseas offices, enabling real-time visibility into economic activities and trade opportunities.

Mrs. Duanphen Krongmalai, Director of Information and Communication Technology at Ministry of Commerce, said AI-powered capabilities, including social listening and generative AI chatbots, allow the ministry to analyze market trends, respond to public feedback, and support decision-making with greater speed and accuracy. By breaking down data silos and enabling system integration on Huawei Cloud, the platform enhances coordination across agencies and improves services for businesses and citizens alike.

"The Ministry of Commerce is leveraging AI and Huawei Cloud to connect data from both domestic and international sources through the MOC Go platform. This enables better policy decision-making and enhanced services for businesses and citizens. We believe AI will be a key driver of Thailand's digital economy moving forward," she said.

Across all three organizations, Huawei Cloud plays a critical role in enabling AI deployment at scale. Its infrastructure supports large-scale data processing, ensures high security and data sovereignty, and provides the reliability required for mission-critical government systems.

From AI model development and deployment to real-time analytics and intelligent applications, Huawei Cloud empowers public sector organizations to move beyond experimentation and achieve measurable outcomes.

Driving Thailand's Digital Future with AI

These success stories reflect a broader shift in Thailand's public sector—from traditional operations to AI-driven, data-centric governance. By adopting Huawei Cloud, government agencies are not only improving efficiency and service delivery but also laying the foundation for a more intelligent, responsive, and competitive digital economy.

As AI adoption continues to expand, collaboration between government agencies, technology providers, and research institutions will be key to unlocking the full potential of Thailand's digital transformation.

About Huawei Cloud Thailand

Huawei Cloud Thailand is a leading cloud service provider committed to accelerating Thailand's digital transformation under the mission of "In Thailand, For Thailand." According to the latest report from Gartner, Huawei Cloud is ranked No.2 by revenue in Thailand's Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market, solidifying its position as one of the most trusted and fastest-growing international cloud providers in the country.

As the first international public cloud vendor to establish local data centers in Thailand, Huawei Cloud now operates three Availability Zones, ensuring high reliability and low-latency connectivity for local users. Leveraging Huawei's 30-plus years of expertise in ICT infrastructure, it integrates cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud-Native 2.0, and Big Data technologies to empower over 40 government agencies and thousands of enterprises across the Kingdom. By building a robust digital ecosystem and fostering local talent, Huawei Cloud aims to drive Thailand's "Digital Economy" forward, bringing cloud and intelligence to every corner of the country for a fully connected, intelligent future.

For more information, please visit Huawei Cloud Thailand online at

https://www.huaweicloud.com/intl/th-th/ or follow us on:

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SOURCE Huawei Cloud Thailand