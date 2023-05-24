Huawei Cloud Boosts Digital Transformation in Internet Industry in LATAM

Leading Innovations with Everything as a Service

SHENZHEN, China, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Cloud COMPASS 2023, themed "Leading Innovations with Everything as a Service", kicks off today, joined by over 200 industry, business, technical leaders from the Internet industry in Latin America and Huawei Cloud executives and experts. This event centers on how cloud computing will fast-track the digital transformation for the local Internet industry, and shares the best practices, latest technologies, and innovations of Huawei Cloud.

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, delivered an opening speech. She shared the latest business progress and industry practices of Huawei Cloud, and stated Huawei Cloud's stance on supporting Latin American customers and partners to realize their digital transformation. She said, "In the past five years, Huawei Cloud keeps growing very fast not only in Latin America, but also in global markets. Our business in Latin America increased by more than 50% in the last year. We appreciate all your trust and support. I believe this time, when you visit China, you can get a lot of new ideas, a lot of new technologies, and start a new journey with Huawei Cloud."

Daniel Zhou, President of Huawei Latin America, said in his speech "In LAC, For LAC: Contributing to Digitalization" that, "In Latin America, Huawei Cloud has three core Regions and the most AZs. In the second half of this year, we will launch new AZs in Brazil, Mexico, and Chile. By then, Huawei Cloud will have 11 AZs in Latin America. We are grateful for the trust of 5,000 customers and the support of 1,400 local partners. In return, we will work closely, confidently with you to promote digital transformation and innovation over the next decade." By now, Huawei Cloud is the fastest growing cloud in Latin America and has become one of the top 4 clouds in Latin America.

Mark Chen, President of Global Solution Sales, summarized the unique value of Huawei Cloud into "accessible, innovative, trusted, and globalized". KooVerse, the unified global infrastructure of Huawei Cloud, allows global customers to access stable, efficient services on Huawei Cloud in just 50 ms. In addition, Huawei Cloud released industry-tailored solutions for e-commerce, FinTech, media & entertainment, and online education. These solutions are expected to bring in new experience, efficiency, and models for customers to unlock new growth with Huawei Cloud.

In his speech "Unleash Innovative Power in LATAM", Fernando Liu, President of Huawei Cloud Latin America, said that Latin America will find growth engines for its digital economy from FinTech, education, e-commerce, and media & entertainment industries, where both opportunities and challenges emerge. Huawei Cloud has released a series of innovative cloud services such as Enterprise Switch (ESW), Cloud Container Instance (CCI), and Digital Avatar in Latin America to fast-track the local digital economy. Huawei Cloud has streamlined internal operations from end to end, improved user experience for higher user loyalty, and increased revenue through model innovation to gain a firm foothold in the digital economy and grow with customers.

In the afternoon, Bruno Zhang, CTO of Huawei Cloud, elaborated on Huawei Cloud's understandings of four cloud development trends. He stated that as enterprises go further in their digital transformation, they are shifting from "move to cloud" to "dive into cloud". Huawei Cloud inspires innovation in cloud native, DevOps, databases, AI & large models, and digital native with Everything as a Service, and stands ready to become the cloud foundation and industry enabler for local customers and partners to go digital.

As an advocate and pioneer of cloud native technologies, Huawei Cloud held a special event for the Latin America Branch of Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC) at this summit. William Dong, President of Huawei Cloud Marketing, delivered a keynote speech. He said, "Cloud native will be the new oil to fuel the local digital economy. More and more enterprises will build and grow their services on the cloud. Through Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC), Huawei Cloud will partner with industry organizations such as CNCF to present Latin American enterprises the latest technologies, best practices, and industry trends, with the aim to enable more new cloud native enterprises". During the event, Keith Chan, CNCF Regional Director, shared his insights into the cloud native industry, and technical professionals from China and Latin America had in-depth exchanges on their own practices. As a global technical community for cloud native, CNEC will bring in new momentum to advance cloud native in Latin America.

The summit also set up multiple industry roundtables and two workshops themed "Consumer and IT Services All on Cloud" and "Huawei Cloud SRE". They focused on issues that Latin American customers are most concerned about, and provided insights on how to use cloud technologies to accelerate digital development and innovation.

Huawei Cloud will continue to provide Everything as a Service in Latin America, for Latin America. Huawei Cloud stands ready to be the cloud of innovation for local enterprises to realize high-quality digital transformation.

