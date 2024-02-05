Huawei Cloud Launches Palworld-dedicated Servers with One-minute Setup

News provided by

HUAWEI CLOUD

05 Feb, 2024, 19:28 CST

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palworld, a multiplayer open-world survival crafting game, has gone viral since it was released on Steam on January 19. Within eight hours of its release, Palworld sold over one million copies, and by February 1, this figure had risen to 12 million, showcasing its immense popularity worldwide.

Continue Reading
Huawei Cloud Launches Palworld-dedicated Servers with One-minute Setup (PRNewsfoto/HUAWEI CLOUD)
Huawei Cloud Launches Palworld-dedicated Servers with One-minute Setup (PRNewsfoto/HUAWEI CLOUD)
Huawei Cloud Launches Palworld-dedicated Servers with One-minute Setup
Huawei Cloud Launches Palworld-dedicated Servers with One-minute Setup

However, the surge in concurrent players has presented significant challenges to the official servers, resulting in occasional frame freezing and disconnections that impact player experience. To solve these issues, the option of playing with others on a dedicated server has been added on the login page, allowing players to set up their own servers and invite friends to join them online.

Yet, setting up a dedicated server can be daunting for many players. This is exactly where Huawei Cloud comes into play with its Elastic Cloud Server (ECS) (Learn more). Models such as the S6 and S7n provide on-demand configurations and exceptional performance, ensuring low latency and high bandwidth to minimize frame freezing for over 100 concurrent online players.

Learn more: https://activity.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/beginner-discount.html

Players can now enjoy Palworld anytime, anywhere, with solid data storage and protection. Our SRE teams are taking care of our cloud services, making sure they run available all the time to support the game running. Over 10 security solutions and services are safeguarding Palworld, covering host security, Anti-DDoS, WAF, and anti-ransomware. Multiple disaster recovery (DR) solutions ensure flexible, secure backups for players' data and saved games.

Huawei Cloud also provides a hands-on tutorial (Learn more) that guides users through the server deployment process in under a minute.  

Tutorial: Deploy your Palworld server in under a minute
https://developer.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/forum/topic/0274142246299442007 

In addition, players can benefit from substantial discounts in the Discounts for Newcomers section on the Huawei Cloud website. The price of an S6 or S7n ECS can be locked in for just $4.99 USD or $10.99 USD in the CN-Hong Kong, Asia Pacific, and Türkiye regions. Users who do not spend much time online can opt for pay-per-use billing, while the product portfolio can also be customized to suit each player's preferences.

With Palworld's player base surpassing 19 million worldwide, ranking it as Steam's second most-played game in history, the demand for lightweight cloud and low-spec servers is expected to surge, presenting new opportunities for cloud vendors in the public cloud market.

SOURCE HUAWEI CLOUD

Also from this source

HUAWEI CLOUD AND COBO ESTABLISH PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATIONAL GROWTH IN BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

HUAWEI CLOUD AND COBO ESTABLISH PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATIONAL GROWTH IN BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

HUAWEI CLOUD, the leading cloud service brand under technology giant Huawei, officially announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding...
Huawei Cloud Unveils Multiple Cutting-Edge Web 3.0 Services and Technologies to Enrich Hong Kong's Landscape

Huawei Cloud Unveils Multiple Cutting-Edge Web 3.0 Services and Technologies to Enrich Hong Kong's Landscape

At the TechWave Web 3.0 Special Day, hosted by Huawei Cloud and co-organized by Cyberport Hong Kong, Institute of Web 3.0 Hong Kong, and Techub News, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics