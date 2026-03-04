Huawei Cloud Strengthens Data & AI Leadership in Thailand, Empowering Financial Institutions with Cloud-Native Database Innovation

BANGKOK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Cloud is strengthening its role as a strategic partner in Thailand's digital and AI-driven economy, empowering financial institutions to achieve secure, compliant, and scalable digital transformation through cloud-native innovation.

Piyatida Itiravivongs, President of Huawei Cloud Thailand Surasak Wanichwatphibun, CTO, Huawei Cloud Thailand Kenneth Fong, Solution Director, Hi Sun Global

At the Huawei Cloud Data Intelligence Forum 2026, held recently under the theme "From Data to Decisions – Growth in Action," the company showcased its next-generation database portfolio including GaussDB, TaurusDB, and GeminiDB, while bringing together leading business executives, CTOs, and IT decision-makers to explore how advanced data infrastructure can accelerate innovation, enhance performance, and unlock sustainable growth.

The forum highlighted the growing importance of data as a strategic asset in the AI era, where enterprises must modernize legacy systems to remain competitive. Beyond showcasing technology, the event reinforced Huawei Cloud's thought leadership in data-driven transformation and generated meaningful engagement opportunities with enterprise customers and ecosystem partners across Thailand.

"E-commerce platforms must handle sudden traffic surges. Financial institutions require real-time processing and intelligent risk control. Enterprises need systems that are not only stable and secure, but also scalable and adaptable. In this environment, database architecture directly impacts business success," said Piyatida Itiravivongs, President of Huawei Cloud Thailand.

Driving Secure and Scalable Digital Transformation

Huawei Cloud's database solutions namely GaussDB, TaurusDB, and GeminiDB are designed to provide secure, flexible, and scalable data management, enabling organizations to handle increasing data volumes while maintaining high performance and reliability. These capabilities are particularly critical for financial institutions, which require real-time processing, robust security, and regulatory compliance.

"These solutions enable organizations to handle growing data demands while driving sustainable business growth. From mission-critical systems to cloud-native innovation, our database portfolio is built to support enterprises at every stage of their digital transformation journey," added Surasak Wanichwatphibun, CTO, Huawei Cloud Thailand.

Next-Generation Database Innovations

GaussDB (Enterprise Relational Database) ： Delivers zero data loss and financial-grade resilience, enabling mission-critical enterprises to achieve up to 50% performance improvement. In Thailand, it has enabled a large organizations to replace over 250 legacy databases with up to 99% compatibility, significantly improving performance while minimizing migration risks.

Delivers zero data loss and financial-grade resilience, enabling mission-critical enterprises to achieve up to 50% performance improvement. In Thailand, it has enabled a large organizations to replace over 250 legacy databases with up to 99% compatibility, significantly improving performance while minimizing migration risks. TaurusDB (Cloud-Native MySQL Database) ：offers up to 7x MySQL performance, supporting serverless auto-scaling in seconds and zero data loss (RPO=0). It empowers enterprises to modernize current core systems, reduce operational complexity, and scale seamlessly to support rapid business growth.

：offers up to 7x MySQL performance, supporting serverless auto-scaling in seconds and zero data loss (RPO=0). It empowers enterprises to modernize current core systems, reduce operational complexity, and scale seamlessly to support rapid business growth. GeminiDB (Cloud-Native Multi-Model NoSQL Database)：Provides a multi-model NoSQL database service supporting Redis, Cassandra, HBase, and DynamoDB APIs. It delivers ultra-high concurrency, stable low latency, and enhanced cost efficiency, including up to 30% higher storage utilization through intelligent data management and compression technologies.

Kenneth Fong, Solution Director, Hi Sun Global, said "Through dual-core innovation and cloud-native architecture, Huawei Cloud and Hi Sun FinTech are helping financial institutions transition from costly AS400 and legacy mainframes to agile, scalable digital cores that operate in open platform. This transformation not only reduces operational costs, but also enhances flexibility and resilience—enabling institutions to innovate faster and deliver more responsive, data-driven services to their customers"

Empowering Thailand's Data-Driven Future

Huawei Cloud continues to advance Thailand's digital transformation by helping enterprises unlock the full value of data through cloud-native technologies. By combining advanced database innovation with a strong partner ecosystem, Huawei Cloud is enabling organizations to move from data management to data-driven decision-making—accelerating growth in the AI era.

