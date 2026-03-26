Huawei Cloud Supports Humanica's Digital Transformation with Reliable and Scalable Cloud Infrastructure

BANGKOK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Cloud is supporting the digital transformation of Humanica, Thailand's leading provider of world-class end-to-end HR and ERP solutions, by delivering reliable and scalable cloud infrastructure that enhances system performance, operational efficiency, and service reliability.

By migrating its HR and ERP systems to Huawei Cloud, Humanica has strengthened its digital foundation with a cloud-native architecture, enabling faster service deployment and more responsive support for the growing needs of enterprises across Southeast Asia.

Humanica combines its proprietary HR technology platform with professional payroll outsourcing services to help organizations streamline HR management and automate business processes. As demand for its services continues to grow, the company requires a more flexible and resilient cloud foundation to support expanding workloads and rapidly evolving market needs.

While Humanica's initial success was built on a robust foundation of traditional colocation and monolithic architecture, the company's rapid regional expansion has necessitated a shift toward a more elastic and automated digital infrastructure. To meet the growing demand for its services across Southeast Asia, Humanica has sought to move beyond the physical lead times and manual configuration cycles of legacy hardware models. This evolution is driven by a commitment to enhancing operational agility and ensuring that Humanica remains at the forefront of HR technology innovation.

Through its collaboration with Huawei Cloud, Humanica has successfully transitioned to a modern cloud environment designed for agility, reliability, and scalability. Huawei Cloud is the first cloud provider in Thailand to offer three Availability Zones (3AZ), providing advanced redundancy mechanisms that ensure high availability and uninterrupted service operations. Leveraging this infrastructure, Humanica has deployed its workloads across multiple zones for maximum resilience.

Building on this cloud foundation, Humanica's engineering team has implemented a comprehensive cloud-native stack, including container orchestration, automated deployment pipelines, and an integrated monitoring and observability platform, significantly simplifying operations and accelerating delivery. With these capabilities, Humanica's engineering teams can focus exclusively on pioneering next-generation HR features and accelerating strategic service expansion across the region.

"Huawei Cloud is committed to supporting enterprises in their digital transformation journeys with secure, reliable, and high-performance cloud technologies," said Ms. Celine Cao, CEO of Huawei Cloud Thailand.

"Our collaboration with Humanica demonstrates how cloud innovation can help organizations modernize their infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate business growth."

Huawei Cloud provides a comprehensive portfolio of cloud solutions that support enterprise workloads, including cloud infrastructure, cloud-native development capabilities, hybrid cloud architecture, and advanced security services. Its unified architecture allows organizations to seamlessly integrate public and private cloud environments while maintaining local data management.

The platform also offers robust database services such as RDS for SQL Server, which provide intelligent management tools for backup, restoration, performance optimization, and resource monitoring. To ensure enterprise-grade protection, Huawei Cloud integrates comprehensive security services, including Identity and Access Management (IAM), Network Address Translation (NAT) Gateway, and Security Groups, while complying with more than 130 global security certifications.

Since adopting Huawei Cloud as its infrastructure foundation, Humanica has achieved significant operational improvements. The company can now scale its IT resources five times faster, reducing provisioning time from weeks to minutes through automated infrastructure orchestration. This agility has enabled Humanica to accelerate new feature releases and onboard enterprise customers more rapidly, strengthening its competitive position in the HR technology market.

"By leveraging Huawei Cloud's cloud-native infrastructure and local support capabilities, we have strengthened the reliability, security, and scalability of our platform," said Mr. Soontorn Dentham, CEO of Humanica. "This enables us to accelerate product innovation, deliver more stable services to our customers, and continue supporting organizations in their digital transformation journeys."As enterprises increasingly embrace cloud technologies to drive innovation and efficiency, Huawei Cloud continues to provide secure, scalable, and intelligent solutions that empower businesses to unlock new opportunities in the digital era.

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About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. The company has more than 207,000 employees and operates in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Its mission is to bring digital technology to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, Huawei drives ubiquitous connectivity and promotes equal access to networks; brings cloud and artificial intelligence to all corners of the world to provide superior computing power where and when it is needed; builds digital platforms to help industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefines user experience with AI, making it more personalized in all aspects of life, whether at home, in the office, or on the go.

About Humanica

Humanica Public Company Limited is Thailand's leading world-class HR technology provider, offering a comprehensive suite of Human Capital Management solutions and professional payroll outsourcing services. With over 22 years of experience serving enterprises across Southeast Asia; Humanica empowers organizations to streamline HR operations and drive digital transformation through its proprietary, cloud-native technology platform.

SOURCE Huawei Cloud Thailand