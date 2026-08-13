Huawei Unveils Upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network Under the "Secure and Intelligent Connectivity" Philosophy to Advance Industrial All Intelligence in Asia-Pacific

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Network Summit 2026 Asia-Pacific today concluded in Bali, attracting over 500 industry leaders, technical experts, and ecosystem partners to explore network transformation trends amid the large-scale deployment of AI agents. During the summit, Huawei unveiled its upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution for the Asia-Pacific region under the new philosophy of "Secure and Intelligent Connectivity." This move reaffirms Huawei's efforts to advance all intelligence across industries together with customers and partners.

Leon Wang, President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, giving a speech Zac Chow, Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Sales Dept, delivering a speech John Cai, Vice President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, delivering a speech

Currently, AI agents gain momentum across countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand, powering use cases like smart healthcare, financial risk control, and urban governance to drive cost efficiency. Meanwhile, large-scale AI adoption brings new network challenges: First, as AI agents penetrate core business processes, network instability is magnified exponentially; second, AI-driven cyberattacks have surged by 327%, straining traditional defenses.

Leon Wang, President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, noted, "The global AI wave is reshaping every industry. This is driving networks toward an AI-centric paradigm built on four pillars: lossless compute to maximize token efficiency; integrated sensing and communications to quickly empower the physical world with AI; full-scope security to effectively address AI-driven novel threats; and high-level network autonomy to ensure always-on services."

Zac Chow, Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Sales Dept, said, "As models compete, tokens surge, and agents act autonomously, applications will become increasingly intelligent and run on unified platforms. Networks will also become AI-native, serving as the backbone of intelligent agents. Huawei is building an AI-centric converged network, working with partners to provide government, finance, Internet, and other industry customers with a network foundation that delivers high-efficiency, lossless transmission, and ultra-fast application experiences. This accelerates industry intelligence and shapes a more connected, intelligent future for Asia-Pacific."

The boom in AI agents brings challenges to network stability and security. To address this, John Cai, Vice President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, noted, "Huawei has upgraded its Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution under a new paradigm of 'Secure and Intelligent Connectivity.' First is an intelligence upgrade, expanding AI beyond O&M throughout the entire network. Second is a security upgrade, advancing from single-point defense to end-to-end protection that deeply converges network and security. Through these architectural upgrades, we are determined to build the solid connectivity foundation for every enterprise in the Agentic AI era and help every industry move forward steadily amid the AI wave."

Huawei's upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution covers Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0, Xinghe Intelligent WAN, Xinghe AI Campus, and Xinghe AI Network Security.

Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0

To address service stability challenges in multi-vendor network environments, Huawei has upgraded its StarryWing Digital Map and Rock-Solid Architecture with many AI technologies. Specifically, xFlow technology enables intelligent full-flow analysis, which facilitates fault demarcation within one minute, eliminating customer concerns. Meanwhile, the AI Eagle-Eye Engine delivers real-time visibility into the quality of 200,000 service flows, and completes fault root-cause analysis in minutes, greatly enhancing data center network resilience.

Tailored for AI computing scenarios, Huawei's Hyper-Converged Fabric (HCF) achieves a network-wide throughput of over 98% while boosting inference Tokens Per Second (TPS) by 20%. Equipped with iFlashboot 2.0, Huawei's Xinghe AI computing switches enable device reboots in just 5 seconds, ensuring uninterrupted services. Furthermore, StarryLink optical modules can detect fiber contamination and looseness issues within one minute, slashing inference interruption events by 90% and accelerating inclusive AI through ultra-efficient networks.

Xinghe Intelligent WAN

Today's WANs face threats from novel cyberattacks. To address this, Huawei has built a multi-dimensional security defense system that seamlessly extends protection from devices to private lines. Specifically, Huawei's intelligent security board can identify multi-dimensional anomalies across files, memory, and systems in real time, achieving precise defense against Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). Unlike traditional solutions that require external Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) devices, Huawei's QKD quantum security board, the first of its kind in the industry, can be directly installed on a router, cutting overall capital expenditure by over 60% and helping build highly resilient, quantum-resistant WANs.

For home broadband, the proliferation of encrypted traffic causes uncontrollable user experience and rising customer complaints and churn. Huawei addresses this with the Xingluo Identification Engine, which can identify encrypted traffic at over 95% accuracy. Plus, user tags and intelligent customer profiling algorithms ensure 90% accuracy in customer acquisition, helping sharpen the competitive edge in home broadband.

Xinghe AI Campus

Huawei's Xinghe AI Campus Solution powers enterprise digital transformation with many innovations. On the wireless front, Wi-Fi 7 Advanced multi-AP coordination doubles performance, while full-series multi-GE switches and flexible right-to-use (RTU) licensing slash TCO by over 30%. With regard to security, AI clustering–based endpoint identification achieves 95% accuracy in identifying dumb terminals, and smart anomaly detection (SmartAD) blocks anomalies in seconds. Wi-Fi Shield and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) secure connections, Wi-Fi Channel State Information (CSI) sensing technology enables iGuard APs to safeguard privacy 24/7. As for network O&M, AI digital humans offer 24/7 assurance for campus networks, and AI sensing-capable APs enable real-time monitoring. Powered by multi-objective reinforcement learning algorithms, 80% of faults are autonomously resolved within 30 seconds, creating the industry's first network autonomy solution.

Xinghe AI Network Security

According to research, 71% of enterprises in Asia-Pacific view AI as their top data security concern, and 81% have experienced API security incidents. To counter this, Huawei proposes 'fighting AI with AI' and has upgraded its AI firewall with a three-layer protection architecture. Specifically, a built-in AI Core can detect unknown threats at 95% accuracy, twice the industry average performance. HiSec AI-Guard, powered by a large language model semantic analysis engine, accurately identifies attacks such as prompt injection with a detection rate exceeding 95%. Together, these capabilities establish a robust security baseline for the intelligent era.

Huawei also unveiled over 20 new eKit SME Network products tailored for SMEs. Highlights include AR580 (a secure converged gateway for offices), S630 (a 10GE all-optical switch), and AP637H & DF10 (a spycam-detecting product portfolio)—all delivering major upgrades in both security and performance. These new offerings are ideal for scenarios like intelligent offices, retail stores, education, and hotels, providing SMEs with a brand-new experience in secure, intelligent connectivity.

At the event, Huawei, together with industry customers and partners across Asia-Pacific, jointly released the Huawei AI Firewall (AIFW) Technology White Paper and the High-Quality 10 Gbps AI Campus Technical and Standard White Paper. These publications outline the technology evolution and industry development path for AI firewalls while providing systematic guidance for building intelligent, secure AI campuses.

Looking ahead, Huawei will remain committed to its "AI for All, All on Secure IP" vision, continuously upgrading its Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution under the philosophy of "Secure and Intelligent Connectivity" to stride into the intelligent era together with customers and partners.

SOURCE Huawei