Hushpitality Rising: Agoda Insights Point to a Growing Appetite for Slower Travel in India

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has recorded a rise in travel interest across a cluster of destinations in India's Himalayan region, with Dharamshala, Rishikesh and Uttarkashi all witnessing year-on-year growth in accommodation searches. The increase reflects a growing preference among travelers for quieter, slower-paced holidays, with more people seeking peaceful alternatives to crowded tourist destinations, a movement increasingly referred to as 'hushpitality'.

The preference for slower, quieter escapes is also reflected in Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook report, which found that relaxation was the primary motivation for travel among 67% of Indian respondents. Against this backdrop, the growing interest in these destinations points to an evolving mindset where travelers are reassessing what a meaningful holiday looks like. Increasingly, the answer involves distance from urban noise, proximity to nature, and the kind of unhurried pace that crowded tourist hotspots rarely afford.

Dharamshala recorded a 154% year-on-year increase in accommodation searches. This quaint hill town has long attracted travelers drawn to its Tibetan Buddhist culture, meditation centers and scenic forest trails. Rishikesh follows closely, recording a 65% increase in accommodation searches compared to the same period last year. Situated along the banks of the Ganga, this town in Uttarakhand is known for its yoga traditions, wellness retreats and ashram stays. Search interest for both these destinations is led by domestic travelers, alongside inbound interest from the United States, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Thailand and the UAE among other countries.

Another emerging destination in the state of Uttarakhand is Uttarkashi, which registered a 17% year-on-year increase in accommodation searches. This hill station appeals to travelers looking to travel and plan more deliberately in exchange for a more unmediated experience of mountain terrain. International searches for this destination include South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Nepal among others.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands, Agoda said, "Indian travelers are increasingly looking for holidays that allow them to slow down and disconnect from the pace of everyday urban life. Destinations such as Dharamshala, Rishikesh and Uttarkashi are attracting interest because they offer a different kind of travel experience centered on time, space and simplicity. At Agoda, we aim to make these experiences more accessible by helping travelers find the right stay at the right price."

Agoda provides access to over 6 million holiday properties across price points and property types, alongside more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities that can be booked together in one place. Travelers can explore multiple options across any destination on the Agoda mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more information.

--ENDS--

SOURCE Agoda