hy Launches ‘SEVENTEEN Special Package Chewy Tteokbokki’ Exclusively at 7,000+ 7-Eleven Stores Across Taiwan

TAIPEI, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- hy announced that it will launch the "eats ON SEVENTEEN Special Package Chewy Tteokbokki" on November 26, exclusively at over 7,000 7-Eleven stores across Taiwan, introducing one of Korea's most beloved street foods to local consumers in a new K-culture–infused format.

This special edition combines Korea's national comfort food, tteokbokki, with a unique K-FOOD IP package design featuring the individual images of all 13 members of SEVENTEEN. More than just a ready-to-eat meal, the product is positioned as a fun, collectible, fandom-driven experience—a food you enjoy, remember, and share.

The visually distinctive packaging is designed for natural UGC (User-Generated Content) activation, encouraging SNS photo sharing, unboxing challenges, mukbang content, and more. Each package serves as an entertainment element, allowing the product to function as content on its own.

The lineup features two flavors:

Fire Flavor – Inspired by Korea's signature spicy broth-style tteokbokki, delivering a bold, clean heat

Cheese Rose Flavor – A creamy rose-style blend of cheese and cream formulated to match the preferences of Taiwanese consumers

Both products are designed as 3-minute microwaveable meals, making them accessible for convenience-store shoppers and newcomers to K-FOOD.

To celebrate the launch, hy will introduce a series of consumer-participation promotions—including photo-verification events, unboxing challenges, and other interactive campaigns—through its official social media account @will.hy.taiwan.

Myungsoo Kim, Head of Global Business at hy, said, "This SEVENTEEN Tteokbokki is more than a simple meal—it is a K-FOOD content product infused with fandom culture and lifestyle value. By offering it through convenience stores, Taiwan's most familiar retail channel, we aim to make Korea's iconic snack both accessible and enjoyable, while delivering the unique charm of K-food culture."

