Hyatt Regency Zhuhai Gongbei Celebrates Opening

Inspired by Lingnan Heritage, Redefining Cross-Border Living Between Zhuhai and Macau

ZHUHAI, China, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced the official opening of Hyatt Regency Zhuhai Gongbei on Feb. 6, marking the latest addition to the Hyatt Regency global portfolio.

Situated in the heart of Gongbei, Hyatt Regency Zhuhai Gongbei offers an engaging hospitality concept that reflects the energy of the locale and the spirit of connectivity between Zhuhai and Macau. With thoughtful design, versatile event spaces, and elevated guest experiences, the hotel is positioned to serve business and leisure travelers alike.

Hotel Design and Public Space

Inspired by the region's cultural context, Hyatt Regency Zhuhai Gongbei incorporates Lingnan architectural references, courtyard spatial concepts, and coastal influences throughout its design. These elements are translated into contemporary hospitality spaces, bringing a sense of quiet refinement and welcoming comfort to every corner. The hotel's sky lobby and public areas showcase spacious layouts, carefully curated material palettes, and layered lighting to create a composed yet warm arrival experience—a retreat for guests amid the city's vibrant rhythm.

Accomodations and Dining Experiences

Hyatt Regency Zhuhai Gongbei features 278 guestrooms and suites, each designed to balance tranquility and functionality with modern comfort and thoughtful detailing. Warm textures and well-appointed furnishings support the diverse needs of today's travelers.

Xiangyue Chinese restaurant presents classic Cantonese cuisine and creative seafood, with design inspired by the historic streets of Tangjia Old Town.

presents classic Cantonese cuisine and creative seafood, with design inspired by the historic streets of Tangjia Old Town. Market Café offers all-day dining with a menu that harmoniously blends Chinese flavors and Western selections.

offers all-day dining with a menu that harmoniously blends Chinese flavors and Western selections. Lobby Bar provides expansive views of the Gongbei Port area, serving coffee, afternoon tea, and curated beverages in an elegant, relaxed setting.

provides expansive views of the Gongbei Port area, serving coffee, afternoon tea, and curated beverages in an elegant, relaxed setting. Regency Club delivers a private and refined atmosphere with panoramic views of Gongbei Port and the surrounding dual-city skyline, perfect for relaxation and social interaction.

Leisure and Fitness Facilities

For wellness and relaxation, guests can enjoy the fitness center, indoor heated swimming pool, and yoga studio, all located on elevated levels to create a serene retreat above the city—supporting balance and well-being throughout both business trips and leisure stays.

Meetings, Events and Weddings

With over 1,600 square meters of flexible meeting and event space, the hotel accommodates a wide range of business and social functions. The 625-square-meter pillar-free Grand Ballroom, featuring a seven-meter ceiling, is complemented by a 350-square-meter pre-function area with expansive city and bay views, creating an elegant setting for galas, weddings, and corporate events. All venues are equipped with independent lighting, sound, and climate control systems, along with professional audiovisual equipment, flexible connectivity interfaces, blackout curtains, and automated projection systems.

The Grand Ballroom features a state-of-the-art 10.24-meter by 4.8-meter P1.86 LED display, spanning nearly 50 square meters. As one of the most advanced installations in the Zhuhai hotel market, it delivers a vivid and immersive visual experience for a wide range of events. Combined with attentive service and thoughtfully designed spaces, Hyatt Regency Zhuhai Gongbei offers a refined environment for meetings and celebrations of every scale.

World of Hyatt Gives Members a Reason to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn extra 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Regency Zhuhai Gongbei, for stays from now and completed by May 31, 2026, part of World of Hyatt's new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

For more information or to book a reservation, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/zuhrg-hyatt-regency-zhuhai-gongbei.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand is a global collection of hotels and resorts found in more than 235 locations in over 50 countries around the world. The depth and breadth of this diverse portfolio, from expansive resorts to urban city centers, is a testament to the brand's evolutionary spirit. For more than 50 years, the Hyatt Regency brand has championed fresh perspectives and enriching experiences, while its forward-thinking philosophy provides guests with inviting spaces that bring people together and foster a spirit of community. As a hospitality original, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts are founded on openness—our colleagues consistently serve with open minds and open hearts to deliver unforgettable celebrations, effortless relaxation and notable culinary experiences alongside expert meetings and technology-enabled collaboration. The brand prides itself on an everlasting reputation for insightful care—one that welcomes all people across all countries and cultures, generation after generation. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, X and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2025, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,450 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 82 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid® Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios®, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

SOURCE Hyatt Regency