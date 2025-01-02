HZICC: BRLC launches initiatives for a global journey from Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou, long renowned as a historic and cultural hub, is increasingly making strides in global cultural communication and trade with the help of the UCLG ASPAC on the Belt and Road Local Cooperation Committee (BRLC). BRLC was jointly proposed by the Hangzhou Municipal Government and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries with its secretariat located in Hangzhou. Since its establishment, BRLC has been widely recruiting global member cities and institutions by organizing activities of various forms with rich content, thus becoming a win-win cooperation platform for the members to share experience and resources.

On November 27, 2024, BRLC organized an Open Day under the theme "From Hangzhou to the World", inviting guests from around the globe to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the Southern Song Dynasty. The activity showcases BRLC's vision, mission, achievements and future plans for international communication and cooperation. It also aims at serving as a channel and platform for member activities with an international perspective, cultural inclusiveness, and cooperative interactivity.

In addition to cultural events, BRLC has also facilitated field trips to local enterprises. One such trip, focused on "Zhejiang Enterprises Going Overseas", was held at Holley Group last October, showcasing how Chinese enterprises are doing business globally. Another one took international students to the Transfar Agricultural Innovation Village, where they explored the integration of technology with agriculture in rural revitalization efforts. These trips have helped participants gain a deeper understanding of Hangzhou's economic landscape and its role in global trade.

Last December, BRLC hosted an ESG forum in Jakarta, where more than 60 key figures discussed how Zhejiang enterprises are integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into their business strategies. This forum not only strengthened cross-border ties but also provided a platform for sharing best practices in sustainable development.

Furthermore, Hangzhou's role in advancing digital trade was highlighted during the Digital Silk Road symposium at the 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo, which saw the establishment of a new industry-education alliance.

Lastly, BRLC's 4th Cross-border E-Commerce Workshop in Hangzhou brought together e-commerce leaders from 19 countries to explore new opportunities in global commerce.

These initiatives demonstrate Hangzhou's commitment to fostering international cooperation and building lasting global connections through cultural, technological, and economic exchange. Through BRLC's efforts, Hangzhou continues to solidify its position as a vibrant and connected global city.

CONTACT: Jingning Zhu, hangzhoufeel@126.com

SOURCE HZICC