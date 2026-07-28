i2Cool Advances Electricity-Free Cooling Through UNESCO-Endorsed FIRST Programme at Global Conference in Paris

Hong Kong climate-tech company highlights school-based cooling projects that connect passive radiative cooling, climate education and community action.

HONG KONG, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- i2Cool, a climate-tech company specialising in electricity-free cooling solutions, participated in the opening ceremony of the 2026 Global Conference of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, held from July 15 to 17 at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

Ir Prof. Edwin Chi-Yan Tso, Co-founder of i2Cool, Associate Dean (Internationalisation and Outreach) and Chair Professor of Energy and Sustainability at the School of Energy and Environment, City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK), attended the ceremony alongside Prof. Martin Y.H. Zhu, Co-founder and CEO of i2Cool.

The conference brought together representatives from governments, research institutions, businesses and civil society to examine how scientific knowledge and innovation can be translated into inclusive, practical and scalable solutions for sustainable development.

FIRST Programme Connects Scientific Innovation with Community Needs

A key focus of i2Cool's participation was the Fostering Innovation for Resilience and Sustainable Transformation Programme, known as FIRST.

Led by CityUHK, the FIRST Programme has been endorsed by UNESCO as an initiative under the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (2024–2033). Ir Prof. Tso serves as Programme Director, coordinating collaboration among academic institutions, technology companies, non-governmental organisations and local communities.

i2Cool participates as one of the Programme's core technology partners, supporting the deployment of passive radiative cooling technologies in schools and communities affected by high temperatures, limited energy access and inadequate cooling infrastructure.

The Programme brings together four areas of innovation:

Passive radiative cooling materials

Low-cost printed solar films

Waste-biomass conversion

Human-powered water purification.

These technologies support several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action.

FIRST has established a growing international network involving more than 45 partner organisations across 25 countries, with pilot activities conducted or planned in Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Hong Kong School Project Presented at UNESCO Conference

During the opening ceremony in Paris, a campus climate-action project conducted at Chong Gene Hang College in Hong Kong was presented as part of the FIRST Programme's work.

Supported by i2Cool, the project involved the application of i2Film electricity-free cooling window film to help reduce solar heat entering indoor spaces and improve the thermal environment of the campus.

The project also included STEM and ESG-focused climate workshops, enabling students to explore the science behind passive cooling and its potential role in addressing rising temperatures and reducing energy demand.

By combining a physical technology installation with climate education and student engagement, the project demonstrates how schools can serve as testing grounds and learning platforms for practical sustainability solutions.

Electricity-Free Cooling Pilots Expand Across Schools

Beyond Hong Kong, i2Cool has supported a series of FIRST-related school projects that bring passive cooling technologies to communities facing extreme heat and limited infrastructure.

Kuzhi Yucai Public Welfare School (Chenzhou, Hunan): Approximately 830 square metres of electricity-free cooling membranes were installed on teaching building roofs. Field measurements recorded a maximum roof-surface temperature drop of 21.6°C and an indoor temperature reduction of 8.3°C.

Ren Bishi Red Army School (Miluo, Hunan): Over 668 square metres of cooling membranes were applied, achieving a maximum roof-surface temperature reduction of 32.8°C.

Beima Primary School (Longkou, Shandong): In partnership with a Towngas volunteer team, i2Cool applied 960 square metres of cooling coatings, recording a maximum temperature difference of 20.1°C between coated and uncoated roof areas.

The initiative combined improvements to the school's thermal environment with science education and community engagement, exploring how climate technology can be integrated into educational and public-welfare programmes.

At Beima Primary School in Longkou, Shandong Province, China, i2Cool worked with a volunteer team from Towngas to apply approximately 960 square metres of electricity-free cooling coating to the school roof.

On-site testing found a maximum temperature difference of 20.1°C between coated and uncoated roof areas. The project formed part of a broader charitable initiative involving campus improvement, climate education and green-technology outreach.

Developing Replicable Models for Climate Action

Although the pilot schools differ in location, climate conditions and infrastructure, the projects follow a common approach: applying science to improve physical environments, using education to strengthen climate awareness and building cross-sector partnerships to extend the reach of sustainable technologies.

Passive radiative cooling materials work by reflecting a high proportion of incoming sunlight while releasing heat through mid-infrared radiation. Unlike conventional mechanical cooling systems, the materials can provide a cooling effect without consuming electricity or using refrigerants.

This approach may be particularly relevant for schools, community buildings and other public facilities in regions where air-conditioning is unavailable, insufficient or expensive to operate.

Through the FIRST Programme, i2Cool plans to continue working with academic institutions, non-profit organisations, businesses and local communities to evaluate how electricity-free cooling can be adapted for different climates, buildings and social needs.

Featured in UNESCO's Global Report

The FIRST Programme and its related applications are also featured in UNESCO's 2026 global report, Science at a Turning Point: International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development.

Published in connection with the International Decade, the report examines how scientific collaboration can help close gaps in access to knowledge, infrastructure and innovation while advancing progress across the Sustainable Development Goals.

The inclusion of FIRST illustrates how partnerships among universities, companies and communities can move scientific innovation beyond laboratories and into environments where practical solutions are most urgently needed.

About i2Cool

i2Cool is a climate-tech company specialising in electricity-free cooling technologies based on passive radiative cooling. Founded by researchers from the School of Energy and Environment at City University of Hong Kong, the company develops cooling coatings, membranes, window films, textiles, ceramics and functional materials for applications across buildings, industrial facilities, power infrastructure, logistics, mobility and consumer products.

By reflecting solar radiation and releasing heat through mid-infrared emission, i2Cool's technologies are designed to reduce surface and indoor temperatures without additional electricity consumption or refrigerants.

For more information, visit i2cool.com.

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