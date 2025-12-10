IEEE's Highest Honors: Meet the 2026 Pioneers Transforming Our World Through Technology

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE , the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, proudly announces the recipients of its prestigious 2026 IEEE Medals. These global honors recognize individuals whose transformative innovations, scientific breakthroughs, and creative leadership are propelling technology forward for the benefit of humanity.

This year's recipients embody the spirit of innovation and engineering leadership that drives progress across major fields of technology, impacting millions of people around the world. Their work has strengthened critical infrastructure, expanded human understanding, advanced healthcare, enabled new forms of communication, and improved the quality of life worldwide. Together, they represent a diverse community of pioneers whose contributions are shaping a more connected, sustainable, and equitable future.

"Each year, the IEEE Medals celebrate those whose work has not only fundamentally advanced technology but also improved the human condition," said Kathleen Kramer, 2025 IEEE President and CEO. "The 2026 honorees exemplify the ingenuity, scientific excellence, and global impact that define our organization and inspire the next generation. Their contributions, from breakthroughs in computing and communications to life-changing innovations in healthcare, sustainability, and education, continue to shape a better and more connected world."

IEEE Medal Recipients for 2026 include:

IEEE FRANCES E. ALLEN MEDAL

Sponsored by IBM

IEEE Member Luis von Ahn — Duolingo

Luis von Ahn is recognized for inventing CAPTCHA and reCAPTCHA, pioneering human computation research, and founding Duolingo. His work has secured global internet infrastructure, digitized millions of books, and expanded access to free education for learners worldwide.

IEEE ALEXANDER GRAHAM BELL MEDAL

Sponsored by Nokia Bell Labs

IEEE Life Fellow Scott J. Shenker — UC Berkeley

Honored for groundbreaking research in computer networks and internet architecture, Shenker's work underpins today's cloud computing, the design of modern data centers, and the ability to control network devices through software.

IEEE JAGADISH CHANDRA BOSE MEDAL IN WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS

Sponsored by Mani L. Bhaumik

IEEE Member Erik Dahlman, IEEE Fellow Stefan Parkvall, IEEE Sr. Member Johan Sköld — Ericsson

Celebrated for their leadership in developing LTE (4G) and 5G standards, enabling global mobile broadband and powering modern communications, commerce, and IoT.

IEEE MILDRED DRESSELHAUS MEDAL

Sponsored by Google, LLC

IEEE Fellow Karen Ann Panetta — Tufts University

Recognized for contributions to image processing and advocacy for women in engineering through the Nerd Girls program, Panetta has advanced technologies used in areas such as medical imaging and autonomous systems while expanding STEM pathways for girls and women globally.

IEEE EDISON MEDAL

Sponsored by the Edison Medal Fund

IEEE Fellow Eric A. Swanson — MIT

Swanson co-invented optical coherence tomography (OCT), a non-invasive, high-resolution imaging technology that revolutionized how clinicians diagnose and manage major eye diseases such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related vision loss.

IEEE MEDAL FOR ENVIRONMENTAL AND SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES

Sponsored by Toyota Motor Corporation

IEEE Life Fellow Wei-Jen Lee — University of Texas

Honored for leadership in electric power systems and renewable integration, Lee's work strengthens grid reliability and supports clean energy adoption, helping utilities manage renewable power sources and reduce the risk of large-scale outages.

IEEE FOUNDERS Medal

Sponsored by the IEEE Foundation

Marian R. Croak — Google

Croak pioneered VoIP technologies and mobile donation platforms, shaping global communication and humanitarian aid systems. Her leadership continues to influence responsible AI development.

IEEE RICHARD W. HAMMING MEDAL

Sponsored by Qualcomm, Inc.

IEEE Fellow Muriel Médard — MIT

Recognized for breakthroughs in network coding and information theory, Médard's innovations improve the reliability of data transmission in applications such as streaming video, wireless networks, and satellite communications.

IEEE MEDAL FOR INNOVATIONS IN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY

Sponsored by the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS)

IEEE Fellow Rosalind W. Picard — MIT

Picard founded affective computing and developed wearable technologies for emotion and health monitoring, enabling tools used in mental health care, stress detection, and personalized health insights.

IEEE NICK HOLONYAK, JR. MEDAL FOR SEMICONDUCTOR OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGIES

Sponsored by Friends of Nick Holonyak, Jr.

IEEE Fellow Steven P. DenBaars — UC Santa Barbara

DenBaars is honored for pioneering gallium nitride semiconductors and LED technologies that enable the bright, energy-efficient lighting used in homes, smartphones, automotive headlights, and large-scale displays.

IEEE JACK S. KILBY MEDAL

Sponsored by Apple

IEEE Life Fellow Biing-Hwang "Fred" Juang — Georgia Tech

Juang's foundational work in speech coding and recognition made possible the voice-driven technologies used in smartphones, customer service systems, and virtual assistants.

IEEE/RSE JAMES CLERK MAXWELL MEDAL

Sponsored by ARM, Ltd.

Paul B. Corkum — University of Ottawa

Corkum's pioneering research in attosecond physics opened new frontiers in ultrafast science, enabling tools used to observe chemical reactions and electron motion at unprecedented speeds.

IEEE JAMES H. MULLIGAN, JR. EDUCATION MEDAL

Sponsored by the IEEE Life Members Fund and MathWorks

IEEE Life Fellow James H. McClellan — EPFL

McClellan is recognized for decades of leadership in digital signal processing theory, shaping technologies used in audio processing, medical ultrasound, and radar systems.

IEEE JUN-ICHI NISHIZAWA MEDAL

Sponsored by the IEEE Jun-ichi Nishizawa Medal Fund

IEEE Life Fellow Eric R. Fossum — Dartmouth

Inventor of the CMOS image sensor, Fossum revolutionized digital photography and video, shaping modern visual communication.

IEEE ROBERT N. NOYCE MEDAL

Sponsored by Intel Corporation

Chris Malachowsky — NVIDIA

Malachowsky co-founded NVIDIA and drove GPU innovation, powering AI, gaming, and accelerated computing worldwide.

IEEE DENNIS J. PICARD MEDAL RADAR TECHNOLOGIES AND APPLICATIONS

Sponsored by RTX

IEEE Life Fellow Yoshio Yamaguchi — Niigata University

Honored for pioneering radar polarimetry and remote sensing, Yamaguchi's work supports climate monitoring and disaster response globally.

IEEE MEDAL IN POWER ENGINEERING

Sponsored by the IEEE Industry Applications, Industrial Electronics, Power Electronics, and Power & Energy Societies

IEEE Fellow Fang Zheng Peng — University of Pittsburgh

Peng's innovations in power conversion technology, notably his invention of the quasi Z-source inverter, have created more efficient, stable, and reliable means of harnessing renewable energy.

IEEE SIMON RAMO MEDAL

Sponsored by Northrop Grumman Corporation

IEEE Fellow Michael Douglas Griffin — LogiQ, Inc.

Griffin, former NASA Administrator, is recognized for shaping U.S. space exploration strategy and advancing aerospace engineering, including programs that laid the groundwork for today's crewed spaceflight and deep-space missions.

IEEE JOHN VON NEUMANN MEDAL

Sponsored by IBM

IEEE Fellow Donald D. Chamberlin — IBM

Co-inventor of SQL and a major contributor to database languages and systems, Chamberlin's work underpins nearly all corporate, financial, healthcare, and governmental data systems worldwide.

Award recipients will be honored at IEEE's annual Honors Ceremony on 24 April 2026 in New York City. The 2026 IEEE Medal of Honor Laureate will be announced in January 2026. Stay tuned for more details. To see the full list of 2026 Recipients, please visit the IEEE Awards Website .

About IEEE Awards

For over a century, the IEEE Awards Program has remained the world's premier peer-recognition program, honoring preeminent leaders whose contributions have significantly advanced engineering, science, and technology. Through this program, IEEE recognizes the transformative innovations and societal impact achieved by its global community of experts across fields ranging from computing and telecommunications to energy, aerospace, materials science, and healthcare.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization and is a public charity dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.ieee.org .

