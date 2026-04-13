/C O R R E C T I O N -- Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC and Raymond Chabot Inc./

In the news release, If you or someone you know exposed to products containing asbestos, your rights may be affected by the Asbestos Corporation Limited insolvency proceedings, issued 13-Apr-2026 by Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC and Raymond Chabot Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

If you or someone you know was exposed to products containing asbestos, your rights may be affected by the Asbestos Corporation Limited insolvency proceedings

File a Proof of Claim by September 10, 2026.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Restructuring Administration and Raymond Chabot Inc. regarding the Asbestos Corporation Limited insolvency proceedings.

BACKGROUND

On May 6, 2025, Asbestos Corporation Limited ("ACL"), a Canadian-based company that formerly operated asbestos mines, filed for protection in the Superior Court of Québec, Canada under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "Canadian Insolvency Proceeding") and a case under chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Chapter 15 allows U.S. Bankruptcy courts to provide support and assistance for insolvency proceedings taking place in other countries. If you think you may have a claim resulting from exposure to asbestos mined by ACL or another claim against ACL, this notice is intended to inform you of the upcoming deadline to file this claim in the Canadian Insolvency Proceeding in order to preserve your rights regarding such claim.

Raymond Chabot Inc. was appointed to act as court-appointed monitor in the Canadian Insolvency Proceeding (the "Monitor").

WHO IS AFFECTED?

This insolvency ("bankruptcy") affects you if you have a claim against ACL or General Dynamics Corporation or its affiliates and any successors, and/or any of their respective predecessors, current or former employees, directors, officers, agents, representatives, assigns, or any of their respective insurers as a result of asbestos mined by ACL.

WHAT IS A CLAIM AND WHO CAN FILE?

A "claim" means a right to seek payment or other compensation.

Asbestos Related Claims : If you or someone you know was exposed to asbestos mined by ACL and you have been diagnosed with symptoms or injuries, you must submit a Proof of Claim in the Canadian Insolvency Proceeding by no later than September 10, 2026 (the "Claims Bar Date"). If you are an heir or are representing the estate of a deceased person who was injured as a result of exposure to asbestos mined by ACL, you also must submit a claim by no later than September 10, 2026, THE CLAIMS BAR DATE.

If you have an Asbestos Related Claim (defined above) resulting from exposure to asbestos mined by ACL and do not file a claim by the Claims Bar Date of September 10, 2026, you will NOT be able to file a claim or otherwise pursue compensation from ACL or General Dynamics Corporation or its affiliates and any successors, and/or any of their respective predecessors, current or former employees, directors, officers, agents, representatives, assigns, or any of their respective insurers in the future.

Other Claims : Any other type of non-asbestos-related claim against ACL and/or its directors and officers (but not against General Dynamics Corporation, the insurers or the officers and directors of those entities) is also due no later than the Claims Bar Date. If you do not file any such other claim against ACL by the Claims Bar Date of September 10, 2026, you will NOT be able to file a claim or otherwise pursue compensation from ACL in the future.

HOW TO FILE A PROOF OF CLAIM?

Proof of Claims must be submitted to the Monitor as follows:

Online (only for Existing Asbestos Claims): ACLClaims.com





(only for Existing Asbestos Claims): ACLClaims.com Email: [email protected]





Call: 877-788-0179





877-788-0179 Fax: 800-711-1070





800-711-1070 Mail in Canada:



Raymond Chabot Inc.

Attention: Asbestos Corporation Limited

National Bank Tower

600 De La Gauchetière Street West, Suite 2000

Montréal, Québec H3B 4L8





Raymond Chabot Inc. Attention: Asbestos Corporation Limited National Bank Tower 600 De La Gauchetière Street West, Suite 2000 Montréal, Québec H3B 4L8 Mail in U.S.:



Grant Thornton NYC

Attention: Asbestos Corporation Limited

757 Third Ave.

9th Floor

New York, NY 10017

GET MORE INFORMATION

This is only a summary. For more information concerning ACL's insolvency, Frequently Asked Questions, Proof of Claim form, examples of personal injury and other claims that can be filed, instructions on how to file a claim, and important documents including the Bar Date Notice, visit the Monitor's Claims Bar Date Website at ACLClaims.com or call 1-877-788-0179.

Correction: Changes to the Headline have been made.

SOURCE Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC and Raymond Chabot Inc.