IFS Capital Launches Lendingpot Digital Loan Marketplace in Hong Kong

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS Capital Limited ("IFS Capital"), the SGX-listed private credit specialist, today announced the launch of its Lendingpot digital loan marketplace in Hong Kong, marking the company's expansion into the Greater China region.

Lendingpot operates as a single-stop comparison and application platform connecting borrowers with licensed moneylenders. It has been active in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, where it has a track record of bringing convenience and transparency to private lending markets that remain largely offline.

Why Hong Kong

As one of Asia's leading financial hubs, Hong Kong's private lending market includes more than 2,000 licensed moneylenders[1], but the sector remains largely offline and fragmented. Most borrowers still rely on word-of-mouth or storefront visits. Lendingpot bridges this gap by providing a digital platform that leverages data to algorithmically connect borrowers with verified licensed lenders. The city's regulatory framework – including the Money Lenders Ordinance – provides clear licensing and standards, which supports the platform-based model that Lendingpot operates.

A soft launch began on January 5, 2026, with a pilot group of licensed moneylenders. This phased rollout allowed the team to refine the borrower experience and lender integrations ahead of the full public launch. Early feedback from local lenders has confirmed interest in a trusted aggregator for this market.

How the Platform Works

Unlike bank-focused comparison sites, Lendingpot focuses on verified licensed moneylenders. Borrowers can compare loan options and receive cashback on every successful application. On the lender side, the platform provides API integrations and credit scoring tools to improve processing accuracy, reduce approval times, and boost conversions.

Lendingpot's platform serves both individual borrowers and SMEs. For smaller businesses in particular, the ability to compare and apply to multiple lenders from one platform can reduce the time and friction involved in securing working capital.

"Hong Kong's private lending sector serves an important function, but many borrowers still have limited visibility over their options," said Randy Sim, Group CEO of IFS Capital. "Lendingpot gives them a single point of comparison across verified lenders and simplifies the application process. For individual borrowers and SMEs, timely access to financing matters and a transparent platform can make a practical difference."

Benjamin Lam, Head of Lendingpot Asia, added "Hong Kong is a natural next step for Lendingpot as we expand our digital lending platform across Asia. Borrowers here are digitally savvy and value transparency. We're focused on enabling borrowers to make smarter credit decisions and reducing the friction and complexity involved in applying to multiple lenders."

About Lendingpot

Lendingpot is Southeast Asia's leading digital marketplace for loans, transforming how businesses and consumers compare, apply for, and secure financing. Borrowers gain instant access to offers from over 70 licensed lenders through a single online application, ensuring transparency, competitive rates, and personalized support. Lendingpot serves both consumer and SME borrowers, providing cashback incentives and tailored financing solutions, while helping lenders make faster, data-driven decisions. The platform serves Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Hong Kong SAR, advancing its mission of making credit more transparent, efficient, and rewarding across Asia.

About IFS Capital Limited

IFS Capital Limited is a specialist financial institution providing private credit origination, insurance, and asset management services to SMEs, consumers, and investors across Asia. We operate through offices in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Hong Kong (SAR). Incorporated in Singapore in 1987 and listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange since 1993, IFS Capital is part of the PhillipCapital Group.

For more information, visit: www.ifscapital.com.sg

