IHH Healthcare Expands 'IHH Catalyst' to North Asia to Accelerate Clinical Adoption of Healthcare Innovation

Building on the success of its inaugural programme in India, IHH Healthcare is launching IHH Catalyst | North Asia Edition to help startups in Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and neighbouring markets turn healthcare innovation into real-world clinical impact.

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IHH Healthcare ("IHH"), the world's leading multinational healthcare provider, today announced the launch of 'IHH Catalyst | North Asia Edition' in partnership with its subsidiaries Gleneagles Hong Kong and Parkway Shanghai. Following the successful inaugural India Edition, this second edition of the programme aims to accelerate the deployment of patient-centric, technology-enabled solutions across hospital and clinic ecosystems in Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland.

First rolled out as 'IHH Catalyst | Fortis India Edition' in February 2026, this innovation programme brings together healthcare entrepreneurs, clinicians and operational leaders to advance promising solutions from concept to implementation, addressing pressing challenges in care delivery. Supported by Plug and Play as the programme partner, IHH Catalyst draws on global innovation networks and startup expertise to identify and support promising healthcare startups.

As anchor partners of the North Asia programme, Gleneagles Hong Kong and Parkway Shanghai will connect participating startups with multidisciplinary teams across their healthcare networks in Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland, supporting collaboration in real-world care settings.

Speaking on the launch, Ashok Pandit, Group Chief Corporate Officer, IHH Healthcare, said: "Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland are home to vibrant healthcare and technology communities, with growing strengths in personalised care, precision medicine, cancer care and digitally-enabled care delivery. As healthcare systems evolve to meet rising patient expectations and workforce demands, we see a growing need for solutions that extend care beyond hospital walls, strengthen care coordination, improve patient journeys and empower healthcare professionals to deliver better outcomes. IHH Catalyst brings together ideas, expertise and capabilities across our markets to shape the future of healthcare."

Dr Kenneth Tsang, Regional CEO of IHH Healthcare North Asia and CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, said: "Healthcare challenges are becoming increasingly complex and interconnected, making collaboration across disciplines, institutions and markets more important than ever. Leveraging IHH's network in Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland, IHH Catalyst | North Asia Edition gives startups access to clinical expertise and hospital infrastructure, helping them bridge the gap between promising ideas and implementation and accelerate their path to adoption."

The programme will focus on early-growth to enterprise-ready companies with solutions ready for pilots, proof-of-concepts and broader deployment within hospital systems.

Over three months, the hybrid programme will combine in-person immersion with structured virtual engagement. Selected startups will receive:

Mentorship from IHH, Gleneagles Hong Kong and Parkway Shanghai leadership, clinicians and functional experts

Opportunities to pilot and validate solutions within live hospital environments

Support across regulatory readiness, data protection, cybersecurity and interoperability

Clear pathways toward long-term partnerships, scale-up and potential investment

IHH Catalyst | North Asia Edition will focus on five priority themes aligned with evolving healthcare needs across the region:

Always-on Personalised Care

Integrated and Coordinated Care

Precision Medicine and Cancer Care

Transforming Patient Journeys

Empowering Healthcare Workforce

The programme will follow a multi-stage selection and evaluation process. Key milestones include:

27 July 2026: Programme launch and call for applications

11 September 2026: Announcement of selected cohort

26 January 2027: Demo Day in Hong Kong

The launch of IHH Catalyst | North Asia Edition marks an important milestone in IHH's vision to build a connected innovation ecosystem across its multinational network. By bringing together healthcare providers, entrepreneurs, researchers and industry partners, IHH Catalyst is creating opportunities to accelerate the adoption of breakthrough solutions and foster impactful collaborations. Through this growing innovation platform, IHH aims to catalyse bold ideas, strategic partnerships and scalable innovations that unlock new possibilities for patients, providers and communities across Asia and beyond.

ABOUT IHH HEALTHCARE ("IHH")

IHH is a leading multinational healthcare provider shaping the future of care. Driven by our aspiration to Care. For Good., we unite medical excellence and innovation, pushing boundaries through our trusted brands such as Acibadem, Gleneagles, Fortis, Island, Mount Elizabeth, Pantai, Parkway and Prince Court.

Across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Türkiye, India and Greater China, our 76,000-strong team delivers world-class excellence every day, within and beyond our 190 healthcare facilities, including 89 hospitals. Our comprehensive services span the full healthcare continuum, from primary and ambulatory to quaternary care, complemented by diagnostics, imaging, rehabilitation, telehealth and home care.

In North Asia, IHH Healthcare runs integrated service networks in Hong Kong and Shanghai via the brands Gleneagles Hong Kong and Parkway Shanghai respectively. The network in Hong Kong comprises a multi-specialty teaching hospital Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, primary care clinics, specialist centres, an ambulatory care centre, as well as laboratory and pharmacy services. The Hong Kong network also expands to clinical research through Gleneagles Clinical Trials Centre. In Shanghai, IHH North Asia serves the city's healthcare needs through a service network including Parkway Shanghai Hospital, medical and dental clinics and a flagship ambulatory care centre.

In partnership with our stakeholders, IHH is advancing value-based care, building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem and creating meaningful impact, as we work towards our vision to become the world's most trusted healthcare services network.

www.ihhhealthcare.com

ABOUT PLUG AND PLAY

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we are present in 60+ locations across five continents, offering corporate innovation programs across every stage of the innovation journey. We also organise startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries.

SOURCE IHH Healthcare