Iinnofashion Expands Global Footprint with Participation in Japan Cosmetic Exhibition Following Entries into Russian Home Shopping and China's Douyin

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iinnofashion is accelerating its global beauty market strategy, following its participation in the 2025 Seoul Beauty Expo and its recent appearance at the Japan Cosmetic Exhibition held in Osaka this October.

The company's flagship product, the All-in-One Toner Mask Bubble Booster, is gaining recognition as an innovative solution aligned with the rising trend of bubble-type beauty products. Unlike conventional liquid toners, it contains CICA ingredients and delivers multiple effects—soothing, brightening, nourishing, and mask-pack benefits—all in a single formula. Its ability to provide a comprehensive skincare routine with one product has made it especially appealing to busy modern consumers.

In Russia, Iinnofashion 's brand IINNO PURE COSME has already received strong customer response through its broadcast on the Leomax home shopping channel. In China, the company is currently in discussions for marketing collaborations through Douyin live commerce. Additionally, Iinnofashion is preparing to open a shop-in-shop targeting Chinese tourists at Jeju Dongmun Market this November, further expanding its global distribution network across both online and offline channels.

"We aim to strengthen our presence in key markets including Japan, Russia, and China, while also pursuing entry into Southeast Asia," the company stated. "Our goal is to establish ourselves as a leading global brand representing K-beauty."

