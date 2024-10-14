iKala and TPIsoftware Partner to Expand Vietnam Presence, Providing AI Transformation Consulting and Implementation Services

TAIPEI, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iKala, a leading AI transformation solutions provider from Taiwan, and TPIsoftware, a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in digital innovation, have jointly announced their expansion into the Vietnamese market. This strategic move aims to transfer the successful experience of supporting digital transformation for manufacturing and financial industries in Taiwan to Vietnam, including AI transformation consulting and implementation services. The goal is to strengthen partnerships with local system integrators and help Vietnam remain competitive in the global market.

In the wake of rapid advancements in AI technology worldwide, companies are increasingly focused on leveraging AI to boost productivity. Nevertheless, effectively evaluating existing resources and integrating AI applications remains a significant challenge for many businesses.

As a leading global AI enterprise, iKala offers comprehensive AI transformation consulting and implementation services, helping businesses build hybrid cloud infrastructures, create middle platforms and front-end applications. Additionally, iKala provides tailored AI transformation consulting services, customizing AI adoption strategies to meet each client's needs, ranging from small-scale AI proof of concept to large-scale deployments. With iKala's AI expertise and technical support, companies can remain competitive in a fast changing market, reducing costs and improving efficiency.

iKala has partnered with TPIsoftware to deliver AI transformation consulting and implementation services, successfully enabling numerous manufacturing and financial sectors in Taiwan. The two companies are now introducing their leading AI solutions to Vietnam, committed to establishing strong partnerships with local system integrators and becoming vital ecosystem partners for AI transformation in Vietnam's manufacturing and financial sectors. This collaboration will offer robust support for local businesses, enabling them to quickly deploy AI technology and drive innovation and efficiency, ultimately unlocking new growth opportunities.

iKala Co-founder and CEO Sega Cheng commented, "iKala currently serves over 1,000 corporate clients across the Asia-Pacific region. We're excited to partner again with TPIsoftware, bringing our successful experience in supporting Taiwan's manufacturing and financial sectors to Vietnam through our AI transformation consulting and implementation services. We're confident that by combining the strengths of iKala and TPIsoftware, we can achieve great results in Vietnam, reach our common goals and continue to grow our business footprint."

"Since TPIsoftware established its Vietnam subsidiary in 2019, we have been helping big names in the retail and financial services realize exceptional business values," stated Yilan Yeh, General Manager at TPIsoftware, emphasizing the significance of the partnership. "By solidifying our foothold in SEA, we are elevating Taiwan's software services to global dominance through the strategic alliance with iKala and showcase to the world our pioneering initiative to reshaping the digital landscape."

