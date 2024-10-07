iKala KOL Radar Surpasses 300 Million Influencers, Leading Global Cross-Border Influencer Marketing with AI

KOL Radar expands its data coverage to 190 countries, empowering global brands to capitalize on cross-border influencer marketing.

TAIPEI, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iKala, a leading AI transformation solutions provider from Taiwan, announced that its AI-powered influencer marketing platform, KOL Radar, now officially includes over 300 million influencers across 190 countries and multiple platforms. Leveraging its exclusive AI technology, KOL Radar analyzes nearly 6 billion social data monthly, empowering brands with multi-market influencer insights to accelerate customer acquisition. KOL Radar will continue to introduce new feature upgrades, offering brands a more comprehensive AI-based influencer marketing search and analytics service.

Rapid Product Upgrade! KOL Radar Expands to Include over 300 Million Influencer Profiles across 190 Countries

As post-pandemic globalization accelerates, and in response to the growing demand for cross-border influencer marketing, KOL Radar announced today the official inclusion of over 300 million influencer profiles in its global database, now covering 190 countries and spanning major social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter. Leveraging exclusive AI and data analytics technology, KOL Radar has fully integrated influencer resources from 190 countries. With this expansion, KOL Radar has become the world's largest influencer search and analytics platform, empowering brands to effectively capture cross-border marketing opportunities and expand their global influence.

iKala continues to leverage its leading AI and data analytics capabilities to empower KOL Radar, providing real-time and precise AI-driven influencer marketing insights, helping brands efficiently develop optimized marketing strategies. To address key challenges such as estimating campaign performance and managing influencer resources, KOL Radar is launching two major feature upgrades to enhance both the "pre-evaluation" and "post-evaluation" processes. Brands will be able to select influencers, and through KOL Radar's exclusive AI and data analytics technology, estimate key metrics like post reach, shares, and likes. This assists brands in accurately estimating the public praise value and also allows them to export comprehensive proposals in just one click. In addition, KOL Radar will introduce a "Directory" feature, which automatically consolidates all interactions, records, unlocked, and previously collaborated influencers, enabling brands to easily search and manage influencer assets and streamline campaign management.

KOL Radar Organizes Global Influencer Resources, Empowering Brands to Precisely Capture Insights for Cross-Border Marketing

As the world's largest AI-powered influencer database, KOL Radar integrates influencer data from multiple countries and industries, leveraging iKala's exclusive AI technology to provide the most comprehensive trends, strategies, and analytical insights in cross-border influencer marketing. This enables enterprises to access an all-in-one influencer marketing solution tailored to their target markets, business challenges, and consumer preferences. Offering end-to-end support for influencer selection, data tracking, and performance evaluation, KOL Radar empowers brands to efficiently expand into new overseas markets and achieve more effective cross-border influencer marketing campaigns.

iKala Co-Founder and CEO, Sega Cheng, stated, "With this achievement, we have reached our ambitious goal of organizing global influencer information through AI, becoming the world's largest cross-border influencer search and analytics platform. As iKala's generative AI rapidly advances in search, reasoning, and innovation capabilities, KOL Radar will provide marketers with unprecedented market insights and remarkable productivity gains. This responds to the growing demand for cross-border marketing from global enterprises, with a particular focus on the influencer marketing opportunities in regions such as North America and Eurasia."

About iKala

iKala is a leading AI transformation solutions provider, with a mission to "enable AI competencies" of enterprises by providing AI-driven cloud management and MarTech solutions, to optimize their operational efficiency and increase customer engagement. iKala's solutions and SaaS products are available in 190+ countries, enabling over 1,000 enterprises and 50,000 brands and advertisers, including top-tier Fortune 500 companies, to transform their business.

