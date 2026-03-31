PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikano Centres, part of Ikano Retail and the developer of IKEA-anchored shopping centres, announces the upcoming launch of two dedicated dining hubs – IPC Gourmet Hall in IPC Shopping Centre and Toppen Foodland in Toppen Shopping Centre both scheduled to open in December 2026.

Ikano Centres Elevates Retail Experience with New Dining Hubs in Petaling Jaya and Johor Bahru

Food is deeply rooted in Malaysian culture and everyday life. The introduction of these two concepts reflects Ikano Centres' continued focus to enhance and invest in the dining experience within its centres, creating dynamic social spaces where communities can connect and enjoy meaningful everyday moments.

IPC Gourmet Hall: A Refined Yet Welcoming Dining Space

The new IPC Gourmet Hall is designed as a refined yet welcoming dining destination bringing together a thoughtfully curated mix of flavours and cuisines. The space encourages shoppers to pause, enjoy moments of quiet indulgence and connect over good food in an environment where everyday dining feels just right.

Scheduled to commence construction in April 2026, the IPC Gourmet Hall will feature a total Gross Leasable Area of 43,000 sq. ft. and will house 39 outlets. The design incorporates indoor greenery and plants, complemented by earthy and calming colour themes to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. The contemporary architecture combines sleek lines and neutral tones within an open plan layout that enhances accessibility and a feeling of spaciousness.

To support both communal interaction and private moments, the IPC Gourmet Hall will feature diverse seating arrangements – from social tables to quiet nooks – alongside central island-style food counters that encourage engagement between patrons and tenants.

Toppen Foodland: A Vibrant Social Hub

Down south, Toppen Shopping Centre will introduce Toppen Foodland, a dining destination centred on the tagline 'New eats, new vibes.' Designed as a vibrant social hub, the concept brings together a diverse mix of cuisines and quick dining options for the Johor community.

Building on the addition of Jaya Grocer last August, the Ground Floor of Toppen Shopping Centre will continue its transformation with the new dining space, further expanding the centre's dining and lifestyle offerings.

Construction is set to begin in March 2026. Toppen Foodland will span 35,000 sq. ft. with 32 outlets including a mix of inline restaurants and Grab & Go kiosks that cater to different dining occasions and feature modern industrial-inspired interiors.

This addition further strengthens Toppen's position as a key lifestyle destination for the many people in Johor.

Integrated Retail Ecosystem Anchored by IKEA

Leveraging IKEA as a key anchor creates a fully integrated shopping environment that drives significant cross shopping and customer flow across the destinations. This helps to enhance footfall and the overall attractiveness of both the shopping centres, along with their diverse mix of retail brands.

Adrian Mirea, Managing Director of Ikano Centres, shared: "At Ikano Centres, we are dedicated to creating a better everyday life for the many people. The introduction of IPC Gourmet Hall and Toppen Foodland reflects our commitment to creating more than just a retail space; we are building vibrant destinations that inspire and connect."

As part of the Ikano Group, Ikano Centres remains committed to developing destinations that evolve with the changing lifestyles of today's communities. Through these developments, Ikano Centres aims to strengthen customer engagement while creating long-term value for its retail partners across the region.

For more information or leasing enquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Ikano Centres



Our portfolio of shopping centres are the hearts and hubs of our communities, creating a better everyday life for the 100 million visitors who visit us every year. Together with our IKEA stores, we create meeting places for friends and families to have a safe and fun day out. We also develop land and invest in residential, office and other types of real estate to create vibrant destinations where people can live, work and play. With strong ambitions to grow our portfolio, we currently operate five meeting places in Malaysia and Thailand including IPC and MyTOWN in Kuala Lumpur, Toppen in Johor Bahru, the first phase of a shopping centre in Batu Kawan, Penang, and Megabangna in Bangkok. We are part of Ikano Retail, the only IKEA franchisee in the world owned by the Kamprad family that founded IKEA. To learn more, visit our Ikano Centres WEBSITE or LINKEDIN page.

SOURCE Ikano Centres