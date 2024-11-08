Illumina signs MoU with PHASE to Advance Oncology Testing in the Greater Bay Area and Contribute to the ''Healthy China''

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina Hong Kong LIMITED (Illumina), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, and PHASE Scientific International Limited (PHASE), a Hong Kong-based biotech company with operations in the U.S. and the Greater Bay Area (GBA), signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 7 November at the 7th China International Import Expo. The two parties pledge to engage in deep collaboration in the GBA to jointly shape Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) consensus policy, and enhance awareness and endorsement of Illumina's oncology testing products in the GBA.

Illumina and PHASE are set to propel the oncology testing market in the GBA to higher levels

Ms. Jenny Zheng, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Greater China at Illumina, said, "As a global genomics pioneer innovating the future of precision health, we take a prudent approach in establishing partnership in different places to ensure we are truly able to broaden the impact of our innovation through collaboration with changemakers across the ecosystem. We are pleased to partner with PHASE Scientific International Ltd. to build awareness and adoption of Illumina Oncology Testing Products in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). As an eminent biotech company headquartered in Hong Kong with operations in the US and GBA, PHASE has impressed us with its track record not only in R&D but also in commercialization and delivery of novel products in the international arena to enhance human wellbeing. We look forward to breaking new grounds in the GBA with PHASE."

Dr. Ricky Chiu, Chairman and CEO of PHASE, said, "PHASE is very honored to enter into strategic relationship with Illumina as its partner in Hong Kong. As a biotech company headquartered in Hong Kong with operations in Southern California and China's GBA, PHASE has developed mature markets for its products in all three regions. Leveraging Illumina's leading reputation in the DNA sequencing industry, we are confident that we can underscore Hong Kong's role as "super-connector and super value-adder" to develop and advance Illumina's oncology testing in the GBA. We shall advance by leaps and bounds in precision diagnosis, and contribute to the enhancement of public health to build the 'Healthy China'."

Illumina's sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis have gained widespread recognition and application globally. It is expected to continually drive innovation in genomics with the mission of "Improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome".

As a high-growth biotech company headquartered in Hong Kong with operations in the GBA and the United States, PHASE has established a unique advantage in the field of cancer and infectious disease detection. PHASE's self-developed, patented technology efficiently concentrates target analytes from samples, hence enhances the effectiveness of research and clinical diagnostics.

The powerful collaboration and collective innovative prowess of Illumina and PHASE are set to propel the oncology testing market in the GBA to higher levels, benefiting the industry and patients, and providing momentum to the development of the medical and healthcare industry in the region.

