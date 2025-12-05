IMAX and Wanda Film to Explore Opportunities for Joint Merchandise Development and Retail initiatives

Longstanding Strategic Partnership Expands into Consumer Products and the Growing "Lobby Economy"

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX), IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKEX: 1970) and Wanda Film Holding Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002739), China's largest cinema operator, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to deepen their strategic partnership in merchandise development and IP initiatives. The agreement underscores the companies' strategic alignment towards the structural shift underway in China's film market and their shared commitment to developing the broader, cinema-driven consumer ecosystem emerging beyond the box office.

With this MOU, Wanda Film and IMAX will collaborate on merchandise development, brand-driven IP initiatives and retail programs, leveraging their extensive nationwide networks as sales channels to reach wider audiences. The two partners will work to create new revenue streams by tapping into the growing "lobby economy" and expanding incremental consumer engagement beyond the traditional box-office business. By combining the partners' brand influence, content resources and distribution reach, this collaboration is poised to effectively tap into the growing momentum behind cinema-driven retail innovation in the market.

The announcement was made during IMAX's Investor Day and follows a series of IMAX's box-office milestones across the China market, fueled by the strong performances of "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" and "Zootopia 2". The MOU also marks the second major expansion of the IMAX–Wanda Film partnership this year, following Wanda Film's announcement in June that it will convert up to 27 premium-format auditoriums to IMAX systems. This continued momentum reflects Wanda Film's confidence in IMAX's brand equity and the growing commercial potential of China's premium cinema sector, at a time when rising demand for film-inspired and culturally expressive consumer products is accelerating opportunities for new ancillary business models across the industry.

"Wanda Film's exploration of diversified businesses is accelerating in practice. In June this year, we further evolved our Super Entertainment Space strategy into a new '1+2+5' blueprint, with the '2' referring to the domestic and international markets. Under this new direction, we aim to broaden our market reach and co-create more opportunities with global partners," said Chen Zhixi, Chairwoman of Wanda Film. "IMAX has long been one of our most important partners. Beyond elevating content and the viewing experience, this expanded collaboration will see Wanda Film leveraging its venue advantages together with IMAX's global network to jointly build a new industry ecosystem."

"The IMAX experience begins on the big screen, but our story doesn't end there," said Daniel Manwaring, CEO of IMAX China. "We're extending the hallmark feature of IMAX into more consumer touchpoints. As IMAX's largest exhibition partner worldwide, Wanda Film brings invaluable local insight and operational excellence to this effort. Together, we are taking a pivotal step forward in building a broader ecosystem – one that grows sustainably beyond the theatrical experience and engages an even wider spectrum of consumers."

As an effort to attract younger audiences and expand the influence of IMAX's brand equity beyond the big screen into a broader range of lifestyle contexts, IMAX has accelerated cross-industry collaborations that extend its presence beyond traditional moviegoing. Earlier this year, IMAX partnered with Razer on co-branded keycaps and mouse peripherals, bringing the IMAX DNA into creative, gaming, and esports environments and establishing a scalable model for future merchandise initiatives.

Wanda Film is China's leading film and entertainment company and a key force shaping the country's evolving theatrical and content landscape. Guided by its strategic vision of building a "super entertainment space," the company operates across five major business pillars — cinema exhibition, film and TV production, strategic investments, licensed merchandise and collectibles, and gaming — driving synergies across the entire entertainment value chain.

As China's largest cinema operator, Wanda Film has ranked No. 1 nationwide in box office revenue, admissions, and market share for sixteen consecutive years. Its footprint extends beyond China through HOYTS, which consistently ranks among the top exhibitors in Australia and New Zealand, further strengthening Wanda Film's international presence.

In content production, Wanda Film has produced and released nearly 200 titles to date, reaching a cumulative global box office of over RMB 100 billion. The company continues to build a robust, IP-driven content ecosystem, with a strong focus on creative excellence, high-quality production, and talent development.

Wanda Film also advances strategic investments that complement its core businesses and create new momentum for long-term growth. Its consumer products arm, Rtime, develops licensed merchandise, art collectibles and lifestyle products, combining original IP incubation with top-tier global licensing partnerships. Through its proprietary Rtime Link digital certification platform, the company integrates physical collectibles with digital assets, enabling innovative, data-driven rights management.

In gaming, Wanda Film is expanding the boundaries of entertainment by creating deeper connections between games and film IP, fostering a co-creative ecosystem rather than a one-directional licensing model.

Looking ahead, Wanda Film will continue to advance its "super entertainment space" strategy, leveraging technology and innovation to build a more dynamic, diversified and high-quality entertainment landscape for audiences in China and around the world.

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation and was incorporated as a limited liability company under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX's business throughout Greater China. Shares of IMAX China trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2025, there were 1,829 IMAX systems (1,759 commercial multiplexes, 10 commercial destinations and 60 institutional locations) operating in 89 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

