IMC Commits to Donate $30 Million to Room to Read in 2024-2028

Trading firm extends five-year partnership to support lasting education improvements in Africa and India regions

CHICAGO and AMSTERDAM, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMC, a leading global market maker that provides liquidity to financial assets on trading venues, today announced it has renewed its partnership with Room to Read, a global non-profit organization, for the next five years, with a commitment to donate $30 million between 2024-2028.

IMC has proudly supported Room to Read's mission to end illiteracy across the globe since 2016. It has donated more than $27 million to-date as a result of its biggest annual charity event, Trading and Gaming Day for Charity – this year taking place on July 16th. On that day, the energy and expertise of IMC's employees is deployed in service to others by donating the firm's global trading revenue for 24 hours in support of Room to Read's Literacy Program, as well as other charitable organizations.

So far, these contributions have benefited 3.2 million children in South Africa, Tanzania, and India through access to a quality education. IMC's investment has enabled Room to Read to train 23,700 teachers and librarians, distribute 1.9 million books, and support 6,000 schools throughout these regions. The next phase of the partnership will enable Room to Read to provide books and other resources for nearly 5.7 million additional children in Africa and India by 2030 and support lasting improvements in education systems in the communities where Room to Read works.

"Through the annual Trading and Gaming Day for Charity and our local Foundations, IMC has supported a range of organizations worldwide focused on helping young people develop to their fullest potential. We know that a long-term approach to philanthropy that includes multi-year funding is critical in order to create lasting impact. With this renewed partnership, we signal our deep belief in Room to Read as a leader in global education and our full support of their commitment to expand their work in Africa and India," said Lisa Wiersma, Executive Director of IMC Chicago Charitable Foundation.

Room to Read CEO, Dr. Geetha Murali, added: "Since 2016, IMC's transformational investments in Room to Read have enabled us to scale our literacy initiatives across Tanzania and South Africa, paving the way for significant, long-lasting improvements in learning systems across the two countries. We're deeply grateful for our partnership with IMC Trading, and for their commitment to ensuring children around the world achieve strong literacy outcomes. This extended partnership has created a tremendous opportunity for Room to Read to accelerate our efforts across India and several countries in Africa, supporting us to proactively tackle the ongoing education crisis and benefit more children, more quickly."

Through this contribution, IMC will also continue to advance progress against UN SDG4, 'Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all', one of the seven UN SDGs the firm has adopted as part of its wider sustainability initiatives.

About IMC

IMC is a leading trading firm, known worldwide for our advanced, low-latency technology and world-class execution capabilities. Over the past 35 years, we've been a stabilizing force in the financial markets – providing the essential liquidity our counterparties depend on. Across offices in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, our talented employees are united by our entrepreneurial spirit, exceptional culture, and commitment to giving back. It's a strong foundation that allows us to grow and add new capabilities, year after year. From entering dynamic new markets, to developing a state-of-the-art research environment and diversifying our trading strategies, we dare to imagine what could be and work together to make it happen. Find out more at www.imc.com.

About Room to Read

Founded in 2000 on the belief that World Change Starts with Educated Children®, Room to Read is creating a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality through education. We are achieving this goal by helping children in historically low-income communities develop literacy skills and a habit of reading, and by supporting girls as they build life skills to succeed in school and negotiate key life decisions. We collaborate with governments and other partner organizations to deliver positive outcomes for children at scale. Room to Read has benefited more than 39 million children and has worked in 24 countries and in more than 192,000 communities, providing additional support through remote solutions that facilitate learning beyond the classroom. Room to Read aims to benefit 40 million children by 2025. Learn more at www.roomtoread.org.

