Rebranding drives broader user adoption as personalized fund management structure pushes cumulative transaction volume beyond KRW 3 trillion (USD 2.03 billion)

SEOUL, South Korea, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twave, the company behind the social platform imin, announced today that imin has surpassed KRW 3 trillion (approximately USD 2.03 billion) in cumulative transaction volume. The company said the milestone reflects the combined impact of a growing user base and continued service advancement.

imin Surpasses $2 Billion in Cumulative Transaction Volume, Accelerating Expansion as a Lifestyle Social Platform

Following its recent rebranding, Twave has strengthened imin's brand identity while expanding its user base on the foundation of stable service operations. Building on this momentum, the company aims to further evolve imin into a social platform that extends across a broader range of lifestyle needs.

At the core of imin is its "Stage" model — a group-based structure in which users can participate in collective funding arrangements designed around shared financial goals. Through this system, users can choose how to manage and deploy funds based on their individual objectives and circumstances, whether for targeted savings, planned spending, or yield-oriented participation.

According to the company, this flexible structure addresses a broad spectrum of user needs, serving both those seeking timely access to funds and those focused on disciplined and stable financial management. Twave said this user-centric experience has been a key driver behind imin's transaction growth.

Leveraging the purpose-driven funds and user behavior data generated on the platform, Twave is also expanding B2B partnerships across a range of sectors, including finance, travel, and commerce. The company added that conversion rates into partner services have reached as high as 96%.

Service reliability remains another core strength. Twave said it has maintained a low delinquency rate of 0.22% through its advanced alternative credit assessment system and user protection mechanisms, which have helped build long-term user trust.

"Surpassing KRW 3 trillion in cumulative transaction volume is the result of the trust our users have placed in us," said Jaejun Seo, CEO of Twave. "We will continue to expand B2B partnerships across industries such as travel and commerce, and grow imin into a platform that delivers meaningful value to both users and partners."

About Twave(https://www.twave.co.kr/)

Twave is the operator of imin, a social platform built around user-driven financial participation and lifestyle-linked services. Through its flexible Stage-based structure, imin enables users to engage in funding experiences tailored to their goals while creating new opportunities for partnership across multiple industries.

SOURCE Twave