Impact X Summit 2024 convenes in a bid to bolster Australia's COP31 bid

SYDNEY, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's largest climate and nature summit, Impact X , is this year aiming to bolster Australia's COP31 bid by uniting hundreds of international climate experts in supercharging Australia's net zero, nature-positive transformation.

The Summit will showcase over 200 speakers from across the globe throughout the two-day event, all with the common goal of propelling Australia and the world towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.

This year's theme, "Climate & Nature 2030: Accelerating Partnerships for Shared Growth" will centre on the latest scientific advancements, strategic approaches, opportunities, and case studies aimed at achieving Australia's 2030 climate and nature goals.

Decision-makers from across industry, government, investment, academia, community groups, and the technology and sustainability ecosystems will come together to explore how we can deliver on the Paris agreement for net zero emissions and achieve the global goals for nature committed at the Kunming-Montreal biodiversity COP 15.

Thematics will include building sustainable supply chains, scaling investments in nature, integrating nature-based solutions into business strategies, transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs), developing sustainable energy and fuel industries, advancing decarbonisation across various sectors, aligning on economic transformation, and more.

Notable speakers include The Minister of Climate Change and Environmental Protection, Hon. Ralph Regenvanu; Chairman of the National Reconstruction Fund , Martijn Wilder; Australia's Ambassador for Climate Change , Kristin Tilley; Founding Director of the Gaimaragal Group , Susan Moylan-Coombs; and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Zero Emissions , Heidi Lee.

Notable sponsors also include the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF), CSIRO , Australia's national science agency and climate, tech, and finance investment & PR firm, Third Hemisphere .

Since the event launched in 2021, it has fostered knowledge-sharing, connections, and partnerships to facilitate multi-sector collaboration for a net-zero nature-positive future, making it a vital platform for Australian climate action, according to Impact X.

Tony Gourlay, Co-founder and Director of Impact X said: "At this year's Impact X Summit, coinciding with Earth Day, our mandate is more ambitious than ever, focusing on the economic transformation imperative for Australia. The summit aims to catalyse and accelerate the net zero transition through unprecedented multi-stakeholder collaboration."

"The summit aims to bridge the gap between current practices and ambitious targets. It is not merely a discussion forum but a critical platform for accelerating actionable change. By working together, and working faster, we aim to not only meet but exceed the pivotal challenges of our time."

Michael Battaglia, Mission Lead Towards Net Zero at CSIRO, said: "We are each trialling and experimenting with approaches aimed at one of the hardest things we've ever tried to do to the economy. The net zero transition is being realised through the actions of many individuals and organisations. I'm looking forward to learning about what has worked, what hasn't, and what we can do together to accelerate the rate of change.

Linh Do, Chair of the Climate Action Network Australia and Pacific, said: "I'm excited to see the conversation shift towards the immense opportunities a green transition brings – not just for our economy and planet, but crucially, for people. This can be a double-edged sword, and at Impact X, we'll be diving deep into ensuring a just transition. We'll explore how to empower young climate champions with career paths in sustainability, and how to equip those in potentially impacted industries with retraining opportunities. It's about building a future where everyone thrives."

Leslie Schultz, Founder & Chair, Ngadju Conservation Aboriginal Corporation, said: "We've been custodians of Country since the beginning of time. We do this by understanding that we are part of the lands where our ancestors' connections continue. Our Elders have taught us we are responsible for the whole community, all living things, our sacred sites & those ongoing generations yet to be born. The broader non-Indigenous community could learn much about sustainability & caring for Country from First Nations mobs."

Dermot O'Gorman, Chief Executive Officer at WWF, said: "While we live in an era of disruption and uncertainty, we also have more information than ever about the problems and potential game-changing solutions. Crises can trigger a scarcity mentality, but we need to adopt a mindset that views, what are often described as unsolvable challenges, as amazing opportunities to deliver a regenerative future. Impact X is a chance to join forward-thinking leaders and explore how we can transform our mindset to be regenerative change-makers."

The Impact X Summit will be held at the International Convention Centre in Sydney between Monday 22nd until Tuesday 23rd April with tickets available here and the full speaker list here .

Socially responsible businesses and companies committed to sustainability are urged to attend the two-day event.

Impact X is Australia's global climate conference organiser, bringing together industry, government, investors, and other stakeholders to catalyse solutions to climate change, restore the natural environment, and create the sustainable systems of the future. With its Impact X Summits, the company supports the growth and scaling of climate investment, technologies, and net zero innovation.

