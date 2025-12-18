imToken Expands Stablecoin Access with Support for Stable Blockchain

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- imToken, a leading global Web3 self-custodial wallet, has announced support for Stable, a Layer 1 blockchain that uses USDT as its native transaction token. The collaboration aims to remove key frictions users face when using stablecoins, making digital payments faster and easier for everyone.

Since 2016, imToken has been at the forefront of stablecoin adoption. As one of the first Ethereum wallets, it has grown with both the Ethereum and Tron ecosystems — today, a meaningful share of USDT transfers on Tron originates from imToken users.

Making Stablecoins Truly Usable

Stablecoins are now a key gateway for mainstream users entering Web3. imToken's goal goes beyond storing and transferring assets — it focuses on making stablecoins usable in everyday life.

In 2024, imToken launched the imToken Card, allowing users to spend stablecoins directly online and offline. This connects blockchain assets with real-world payments, bringing digital finance into daily experience.

One major challenge for stablecoin users has been paying separate transaction fees (also known as gas fees) in native tokens. Through Stable's integration, imToken users can now use USDT itself to cover these costs, eliminating the need to manage multiple assets. Stable's Account Abstraction (AA) framework also supports seamless, low-cost stablecoin transfers, promoting the adoption of stablecoins within the broader financial ecosystem. "Stablecoin adoption depends on real usability," said Ben He, Founder and CEO of imToken. "We must move beyond old classifications and focus on what users truly care about: Is it safe, and where can I use it? Our goal is to make stablecoins practical — from enabling real-world payments to removing everyday frictions."

Brian Mehler, CEO of Stable, added: "We are excited to partner with imToken, a renowned name in the decentralized wallet space. By combining Stable's focus on fast and seamless stablecoin transactions with imToken's secure and user-centric wallet infrastructure, we aim to make it easier for people everywhere to manage and move digital assets with confidence."

Building the Future of Digital Payments

imToken sees stablecoins as the foundation of global digital payments and a key driver of financial inclusion. The integration with Stable expands imToken's multi-chain infrastructure, especially in regions where stablecoins already power remittances, savings, and cross-border transactions.

By supporting USDT-based transaction fees (aka gas fees), imToken advances its vision of frictionless, accessible Web3 finance, connecting digital assets with the real economy and laying the groundwork for next-generation stablecoin applications.

About imToken

imToken is a reliable, intuitive wallet used by millions across 150+ countries. It supports major networks including Bitcoin and Ethereum, integrates hardware wallet support, token swap, and a DApp browser, and provides secure non-custodial services.

About Stable

Stable is a Layer 1 blockchain using USDT as its native transaction token to enable fast, low-cost stablecoin payments. Built for global transfers and remittances, Stable removes payment friction and provides a user-friendly foundation for next-generation financial apps.

SOURCE imToken