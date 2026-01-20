imToken Releases 2025 Annual Report: Unifying Multi-Chain

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- imToken, a leading decentralized wallet, today released its 2025 Annual Report, detailing a strategic pivot toward "Unified Ethereum" and establishing security guardrails for AI-driven Web3 interactions.

In 2025, as Layer 2 adoption accelerated, the industry moved beyond pure scaling toward a vision of Unified Ethereum. Against this backdrop, imToken focused on rebuilding infrastructure to eliminate fragmentation and redefine the wallet's role as a protector against the opacity of intelligent systems.

Infrastructure Reconstruction

To realize a unified ecosystem, imToken established four technical pillars:

Accounts, not keys

By decoupling accounts from keys, users can enjoy smooth, biometric-based interactions for daily use—while retaining full, decentralized control as a secure fallback. This approach reflects imToken's long-held belief that usability should enhance, not replace, self-custody.

Send value to anyone

Traditional crypto transfers impose steep onboarding friction on recipients. imToken's Send by Link removes these barriers by allowing users to send assets through a simple link. Recipients can claim tokens instantly without prior setup, making on-chain value transfer as intuitive as sending a message—an essential step toward broader adoption.

Interoperability without cognitive load

As Layer 2 ecosystems proliferated, imToken prioritized making cross-chain interactions feel unified. By aligning with Ethereum's interoperability direction, imToken enables users to focus on intent—what they want to do—while the system handles the underlying complexity, helping liquidity move freely across networks.

Clear identity in a multi-chain world

Ambiguous address formats have long been a source of transfer error. imToken is exploring clearer, chain-aware identity representations to help users instantly recognize where assets are being sent. This shift improves readability, reduces mistakes, and brings greater confidence to everyday transfers.

Future Outlook:

Interoperability becomes invisible

imToken believes the next stage of Ethereum is not about adding more networks, but about removing user awareness of them. Liquidity and applications will feel unified, allowing users to act without needing to understand underlying chains.

Unified & Verifiable UI

We are crafting a unified interface to simplify complex multi-chain navigation. However, the UI itself can be a potential attack vector. To advance decentralization, imToken champions Verifiable UI, empowering users to verify the interface's authenticity. This ensures full control over assets and the interface, even if centralized services go offline.

Balancing AI and security

AI will likely become a primary way users express intent. While intelligent interfaces improve efficiency, they also introduce uncertainty. imToken's long-term view is clear: intelligence must be bounded by security. The wallet should remain the final checkpoint—ensuring that every action is executed within clear, verifiable limits and that users retain ultimate control over their assets.

Conclusion

In 2025, imToken is undergoing a significant shift: evolving from a simple asset management tool into both a bridge across fragmented L2s and a security gatekeeper for the AI era.

As we move into an AI-driven future, imToken remains anchored to the principle of determinism — ensuring that in a world of algorithms and probabilities, users retain ultimate control over their wealth.

