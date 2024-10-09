Inaugural Health and Wellbeing Forum Discussed about Co-creating Healthier Hong Kong for all

This event brought together over 60 representatives from patient organizations, academia, and healthcare community to explore the possibilities of achieving maximum health equity in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pfizer Hong Kong held its inaugural "Health & Well-being Forum" to discuss important issues on social health equity and mental health, bringing together more than 60 local patient organizations representatives, academics, healthcare professionals, Legislative Council member and other stakeholders to contribute different perspectives and experiences in co-creating a healthier future for Hong Kong.

General Manager, Pfizer Hong Kong and Macau, Krishnamoorthy Sundaresan (Krish) and Pfizer’s Head of Regulatory Sciences for Hong Kong and Macau as well as Hong Kong representative of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Council, Ms. Gloria Hung Hoi-yan exchanged ideas with industry stakeholders at Health & Well-being Forum. (PRNewsfoto/Pfizer) After the Health & Well-being Forum, all participants, including speakers, gathered for a group photo with representatives of patient organizations, patients, caregivers as well as Pfizer Hong Kong colleagues. (PRNewsfoto/Pfizer)

Access to healthcare is a fundamental right for every individual, regardless of race, religion, political beliefs, economics or social conditions, according to the World Health Organization.1 Also stated by the Chinese University of Hong Kong Institute of Health Equity, in order to highlight health as a human right, health policies and plans must give priority to the needs of disadvantaged groups in society and make society more equitable.2

Krishnamoorthy Sundaresan, General Manager of Pfizer Hong Kong and Macau, said during the opening remarks, "We hope to play the role of a facilitator and create a platform to facilitate in-depth discussions between patient groups and other industry stakeholders. In this forum, patients and caregivers can express their most pressing needs, prompting Hong Kong policymakers to implement or continue health-promoting policies. Last week, we also celebrated our Patients in Focus Week, which inspires us to prioritize the needs of our patients, and we met with representatives of patient organizations within the community to gain a deeper understanding of their needs. As a company, we strongly believe that people should live longer and healthier lives, which is also the driving force behind our dedication to finding new breakthroughs."

Three patient organizations share patient and caregiver concerns

Mr. Yuen Siu-lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance of Patients' Organizations, an alliance of 47 patient organizations with different disease focuses, such as the Hong Kong Haemophilia Society, the Hong Kong Parkinson's Disease Association, Hong Kong Ankylosing Spondylitis Association, and The Hong Kong Liver Transplant Patients' Association, shared that the Alliance has always been committed to speaking out for their patient organization members, since access to best possible health care is a basic human right.

Ms. Amy Chan Suk-wan, Service Coordination Manager and Nursing Advisor of Rare Disease Hong Kong, described the difficulties faced by patients with rare diseases and their hopes for assistance, while Mr. Alan Ng Wai-lun, founder of the Cancerinformation.com.hk, shared despite the many challenges young cancer patients face, they still continue to fight cancer with optimism and calmness.

Mental health, aging, and community support: doctor and academic's perspectives

Dr. Calvin Cheng Pak-wing, Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, School of Clinical Medicine of The University of Hong Kong and Specialist in Psychiatry, discussed issues related to the mental health of patients, caregivers, and the community. In addition, Dr. Ruby Yu Ho-yan, Representative of the Jockey Club Institute of Ageing and the Institute of Health Equity of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, provided an academic perspective on the significance of health equity and advocated preventive health mentality, healthy aging, innovative health initiatives, and improvements in health literacy for all so that people are able to build healthier communities.

Next, Ms. Cheng Miu-wing, Senior Service Manager of Continuing Care Services of St. James' Settlement, introduced the community health support plan and future prospects in hopes of assisting more patients and promoting the health of the entire community. She also emphasized the role of community pharmacies in providing financial support, disease education, and health management services.

In her closing remarks, Ms. Gloria Hung Hoi-yan, Pfizer's Head of Regulatory Sciences for Hong Kong and Macau as well as Hong Kong representative of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Council reiterated Pfizer's commitment to equitable health, saying "Bridging the gap and building a future of health and well-being is our shared mission. Pfizer has always been committed to meeting the changing health needs of diverse populations and improving social health equity. This is not a single task, but a collective effort. Through continued efforts and contributions, we can make a difference. The company will continue to play a part and promote this goal with all stakeholders in order to build a healthier and more equitable society."

Pfizer celebrates its 175th anniversary this year. Since Pfizer established an office in Hong Kong in 1956, the company has always been there for the people of Hong Kong. When Hong Kong was severely affected by the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pfizer quickly provided COVID-19 oral antiviral medications to help high-risk patients*. Treatment and medication were provided to patients in a timely manner, which alleviated the burden on the healthcare system that was under tremendous stress at the time.

With Hong Kong's health and well-being needs continuing to grow, Pfizer will continue to partner with the Hong Kong community in order to address future challenges, including physical, emotional, social, and environmental aspects of health. In addition to providing traditional medical care, Pfizer will actively support the community with comprehensive services and support.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com.hk. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com.hk.

* Including elderly aged 60 years or above, and people with underlying medical problems (eg, heart and lung problems, diabetes, obesity or cancer)3,4

References:

United Nations. The Human Rights Fact Sheet: The right to health (Fact sheet no. 31). Available at: https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Publications/Factsheet31.pdf. Accessed Oct 2024 . The Chinese University of Hong Kong Institute of Health Equity. Explainer on health equity. Available at: www.ihe.cuhk.edu.hk/%e8%a7%a3%e8%aa%aa%e5%81%a5%e5%ba%b7%e5%85%ac%e5%b9%b3/?lang=zh-hant. Accessed Oct 2024 . Centre for Health Protection. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Available at: www.chp.gov.hk/en/healthtopics/content/24/102466.html. Accessed Oct 2024 . news.gov.hk. COVID-19 oral drugs reminder issued. Available at: www.news.gov.hk/eng/2023/01/20230112/20230112_223322_571.html. Accessed Oct 2024 .

SOURCE Pfizer