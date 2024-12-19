KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CX Malaysia, in collaboration with Twimbit, MDEC (Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation) and CCAM (Contact Centre Association of Malaysia), released the "State of CX Malaysia 2024" report, the first comprehensive study benchmarking customer experience excellence across Malaysian enterprises.

Inaugural “State of CX Malaysia” Research Reveals Opportunities in Customer Experience for Malaysia

This first-of-its-kind research and report evaluates 100 brands and companies in the Malaysian consumer space using the Twimbit CX Stars Methodology. The consolidated scores provide a baseline standard for the Malaysia CX Index which will set a barometer for continuous transformation in CX excellence.

Key Findings:

The Malaysia CX Index stands at 3.61 out of 5.0, showcasing a strong foundation in customer experience delivery

Digital e-commerce (4.03), Digital Banks & Financial Services (3.80), and Property Development (3.73) sectors emerge as industry leaders

Top performers include Petronas, Shopee, Grab, DHL, FedEx, AIA Malaysia, Gamuda Land, Maybank, Etiqa Insurance, Tune Protect and Touch'nGo Digital, setting new benchmarks in customer experience excellence

The study identifies significant investment in digital transformation, with leading companies leveraging AI and personalization to enhance customer experiences

Vigneswaran Sivalingam, President of CCAM (Contact Centre Association of Malaysia), emphasized the importance of this milestone: "As we advance towards the nation's vision of a civilized, skilled, and inclusive society, excellence in customer experience becomes not just an advantage, but a necessity. Our businesses must evolve from being merely digital to being experience-centric in the digital age."

Manoj Menon, Founder & CEO of Twimbit, highlighted: "The report's findings demonstrate Malaysia's strong foundation in customer experience. With an average score of 3.61, Malaysian companies are showing remarkable progress in transforming customer interactions across digital and traditional channels."

The "State of CX in Malaysia" research and report is based on a comprehensive benchmarking framework evaluating companies over 60 parameters across four key dimensions which include Digital Experience, Service Experience, Brand Experience and Employee Experience.

The report also outlines a Vision 2030 and future outlook for Malaysia's CX leadership, emphasizing the critical areas of opportunities. Some of the key points include integration of AI and machine learning in customer service, enhanced personalization across all customer engagement touchpoints and strengthened employee experience as a driver of customer experience. This research and report is designed to be CX Malaysia's effort to create a baseline reference for the Customer Experience transformation in the country through the measurements in the Malaysian CX index.

The complete report is available upon request from the CCAM Secretariat. CX Malaysia, a chapter of CCAM will organise a tour of the State of CX in Malaysia research through monthly roundtables. These sessions will provide best practice sharing and dialogues to help elevate the customer experience standards here in Malaysia.

About CX Malaysia: CX Malaysia is a newly minted body that is a chapter of the Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (CCAM). The objective of CX Malaysia is to advance customer experience excellence in Malaysia through leaders, experts and practitioners across multiple verticals that includes Service, Strategy, Technology, Marketing and Human Resources.

About Twimbit: Twimbit is a research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation and customer experience, known for its innovative methodologies and actionable insights.

SOURCE Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (ccam)