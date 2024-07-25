Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival Announces Programs Including 'Pentaport Showcase' for Global Expansion

INCHEON, South Korea, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2024 X KB Kookmin Card Star Shop (hereinafter 'Pentaport') will take place at Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, Incheon, South Korea, from August 2 to 4.

The lineup includes JACK WHITE, TURNSTILE, JANNABI, KIM GORDON, SEPULTURA, GIRL IN RED, SE SO NEON, RIDE, Silica Gel, and DAY6.

Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2024

Celebrating its 19th anniversary, Pentaport will present 58 top artists' performances and events, including "Penta Super Rookie," which nurtures rock talents, and "Pentaport Live Club Party."

Since 2013, "Penta Super Rookie" has been instrumental in supporting emerging rock bands. Each year, the top six finalists earn a chance to perform on the Pentaport stage with a cash prize, and the Grand Prize winner is allowed to perform at international festivals.

Past winners include JANNABI, THE FIX, SE SO NEON, The Vane, The Poles, and Dabda. They have since graced numerous festival stages, garnering significant acclaim. This year, 522 teams competed, with DAYANGSUNG winning the grand prize, ASADAL the gold, Moher the silver, and Lif, OurR, and Far East Asian Tigers receiving bronze prizes.

A highlight this year is JANNABI, who return as a headliner a decade after debuting through "Penta Super Rookie" in 2014.

Hosted by Incheon City and co-organized by the Incheon Tourism Organization and Kyeonggi Ilbo, Pentaport has been recognized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism as part of the Global Festival Support Project and the 2024-2025 Culture Tourism Festival.

"Pentaport Showcase" will support Korean artists' international aspirations and invite industry experts from Hong Kong SAR, Japan, the Philippines, and Taiwan region. Representatives from Warner Music Japan, Sony Music Entertainment Japan, and other prominent labels will also attend.

Additionally, Pentaport features an exchange program with AXEAN Festival and FireBall Fest. Renowned Malaysian band "Golden Mammoth" and Taiwan's top band "Fire EX." will perform this year. The Artist Lounge will host a networking program for artists and industry leaders, organized by "SXSWSYDNEY," a cultural festival held in Sydney, Australia, starting October 14, 2024.

The festival also offers "Pentaport Live Club Party," highlighting various artists and connected with Incheon's vibrant live club scene. This event, occurring six times across six live clubs until August 20, showcases the unique vibe and live music culture of each venue.

For more information, please visit http://www.pentaport.co.kr and follow Pentaport's social media pages.

SOURCE Incheon Pentaport Organizing Committee