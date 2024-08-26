InCorp Global Expands Its Footprint in Hong Kong SAR and Appoints a CEO and Deputy CEO

Conbie Siu Appointed CEO of InCorp Hong KongTM, Dominic Chan Assumes Deputy CEO Role

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InCorp Global a leading corporate services provider in 9 markets in Asia Pacific has substantially increased its footprint in Hong Kong SAR. Following the strategic acquisition of McCabe by InCorp Global's shareholder from a leading global accounting firm, InCorp Hong KongTM is now integrating with McCabe, a leading corporate services provider (in HR payroll, accounting, and company secretarial) to major international corporations. With this integration, InCorp Hong KongTM will expand by more than fourfold in revenue and staff, giving us the capability to increase our offering to the market. Therefore, we would like to announce that McCabe will consequently rebrand to InCorp Hong KongTM, and McCabe's clients will now be able to be served through InCorp Global's broader network across Asia Pacific.

In addition, we are also excited to announce the appointment of two Hong Kong talent; Ms. Conbie Siu as the new Chief Executive Officer of InCorp Hong Kong, with Dominic Chan, who will be her Deputy Chief Executive Officer in this substantially enlarged business.

Prior to this role, Conbie was a senior leader at a global corporate services provider where she managed the Greater China team of over 100 people. She brings over 25 years of experience in the professional services industry, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth and operational efficiency.

Wendy Wang, Group CEO of InCorp Global, expressed enthusiasm about the leadership changes. "I have personally known Conbie and seen her excel in her leadership capability over many years. I am confident that under Conbie's leadership, InCorp Hong Kong will continue to thrive and redefine the standards of excellence in the years to come," Wendy stated. "This appointment demonstrates our commitment to appointing people who live in the region that they operate in, have proven qualifications to lead and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders. We will position InCorp Hong Kong for accelerated growth and enhanced service capabilities in this crucial market."

Conbie Siu, the newly appointed CEO of InCorp Hong Kong, shared her vision for the company's future: "I am honoured to be recognised for my track record and given the opportunity to lead InCorp Hong Kong during this exciting period. I look forward to driving growth and solutions for clients, fostering a culture of professional excellence, and delivering in an engaging way for our people who are the core of our business."

Dominic Chan, a CPA with over 30 years of experience in auditing, finance, and company secretarial services, will be Deputy CEO to Conbie. Dominic Chan noted: "I am excited about the new shareholders of InCorp Global, I have witnessed their strategic vision being executed so decisively in the last 6 months. This gives me great confidence that while our professional teams solve client needs, our Group Office and shareholders will continue to support us in the market."

These leadership changes underscore InCorp Global's commitment to achieving greater success, driving value creation, and delivering exceptional outcomes for its people, clients, and stakeholders in the Hong Kong market.

InCorp Global is a leading provider of comprehensive corporate solutions and professional services in the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore, our strong regional presence spans 9 markets, including Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, mainland China, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam. With over 1,500 dedicated professionals, InCorp Global specialises in delivering a wide range of services, including corporate secretarial, accounting and tax, payroll and HR, and compliance solutions. Our client base spans diverse industries and global origins, ranging from startups and SMEs to large multinational corporations. Currently serving over 15,000 companies, we are committed to turning their Vision into Reality through our unwavering dedication to excellence and client success.

