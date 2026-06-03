InCorp Hong Kong Completes Rebrand to Ascentium Hong Kong, Delivering an Enhanced Client Experience

HONG KONG, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InCorp Hong Kong, An Ascentium Company, today announced that it has officially rebranded as Ascentium Hong Kong, completing its transition to the Ascentium global business services platform. More than a name change, the rebranding marks a deliberate shift toward a more integrated, consistent and client-centred service for businesses operating in and from Hong Kong.

The rebrand brings together InCorp Hong Kong's long-established local expertise with Ascentium's international scale and connected capabilities across Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas. Clients continue to work with the same Hong Kong team they trust, now backed by greater cross-border depth and a more seamless, digital-driven engagement across markets.

"This is not a cosmetic rebrand. It is the result of what we have built and proven here in Hong Kong," said Alberto Vettoretti, CEO, Ascentium ASEAN (Special Markets). "We are excited to have completed this transition in Hong Kong because it represents a better way of supporting clients, with clearer accountability, simpler interactions and greater consistency across services and geographies. This elevated client and brand experience we have launched in Hong Kong sets the foundation for scaling this approach across our wider footprint."

Ascentium Hong Kong is designed to meet the realities facing today's organisations as they expand across borders, navigate increasing regulatory complexity and seek trusted partners who stay with them as circumstances change. The rebrand formalises closer integration across corporate, accounting & tax, risk assurance & internal audit, HR & payroll, fiduciary, funds and private client services, simplifying the business lifecycle and making it easier for clients to get things done.

Importantly, there are no changes to existing client relationships, contracts or points of contact. The Hong Kong leadership and delivery teams remain in place, with continuity at the core of the transition.

The completion of the Hong Kong rebrand represents an important milestone for Ascentium globally. It reinforces its commitment to building a connected platform that delivers practical, client-centric outcomes, not just expanded coverage.

About Ascentium Hong Kong

Ascentium Hong Kong is your trusted local partner for corporate solutions across every stage of the business lifecycle. We help companies and private clients set up, stay compliant, scale across borders, and accelerate growth with confidence.

For more information, visit: ascentium.com/hong-kong

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses and individuals scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we drive extraordinary growth through expert people, purpose-led technology, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence.

With over 3,000 professionals across 58 cities in 27 markets globally, we deliver integrated solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, fund administration, human resources, and fiduciary and trust services. Serving more than 65,000 client entities across diverse industries, Ascentium combines specialised expertise with innovative, technology-enabled solutions to help clients navigate complexity and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.

For more information, visit: ascentium.com

SOURCE Ascentium Hong Kong