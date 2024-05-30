INCUBASE Arena to Host Extended Fullmetal Alchemist Exhibition Until July 1st

HONG KONG, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incubase Studio is excited to announce that the Fullmetal Alchemist Exhibition at the new INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong will now be extended until July 1st, providing an even greater opportunity for anime fans to experience this enthralling showcase. The exhibition, which opened to the public on April 29th, has attracted over 5,000 visitors in its first week and marks a significant addition to Incubase Studio's ongoing series of touring exhibitions across Asia.

Fullmetal Alchemist Exhibition at INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong will be extended until July 1st. Fullmetal Alchemist Exhibition at INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong will be extended until July 1st.

"We are thrilled and honoured to have this exhibition, celebrating one of the most iconic animes, as the first showcase in our new entertainment hub for Japanese anime and culture, INCUBASE Arena," remarked Sion Yip, Founder and Managing Director of Incubase Studio. "The enthusiastic response from fans and the continuous support from our audience here in Hong Kong, following its last station in Malaysia, truly embodies the spirit of our mission."

The experienced entertainment experience producer and organiser in Hong Kong is committed to providing meticulously crafted thematic experiences that invite worldwide fans to step into the heart of their beloved animes.

The Fullmetal Alchemist Exhibition provides a profound and appreciative experience for fans of Hiromu Arakawa's work. It features approximately 300 items across 7 zones, including duplicates of manga manuscripts and coloured illustrations, and rare collectibles such as costume props from the Fullmetal Alchemist 2022 live action film.

Adjacent to the exhibition area on the same floor of INCUBASE Arena, there is a dedicated anime merchandise shop and a café that enhance the overall exhibition experience for fans, offering a complete and unforgettable visit.

"The newly established INCUBASE Arena serves as an extended arm and a vital platform for Incubase Studio to engage with a diverse audience. It is an exceptional venue for hosting anime-related events and creating a vibrant community for anime fans," shared Sion.

Exciting collaborations, partnerships and events with beloved animation franchises are planned throughout the year at INCUBASE Arena. These endeavours promise to captivate and inspire anime fans in Hong Kong and across Asia. Follow INCUBUASE Arena on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news.

The Fullmetal Alchemist Exhibition tickets can be purchased at www.incutix.com .

About Incubase Studio

At Incubase Studio, imaginations are conceived into reality. The studio curates the most exciting immersive experiences to celebrate and connect fandoms worldwide. Incubase Studio is an industry leader in the curation of unique immersive experiences of the highest quality with engaging storytelling and interactive devices. Based in Hong Kong, Incubase has built an extensive network of local and international partners throughout the years to efficiently execute event planning and touring operations.

www.incubasestudio.com

SOURCE Incubase Studio