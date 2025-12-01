INCUBASE Studio Accelerates Global Touring Journey: Middle East Debut and Third Anime Cultural Hub Launch in Taipei

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INCUBASE Studio is accelerating its global IP touring journey, marking a series of milestone moments — including its debut in the Middle East at Riyadh Season and the upcoming launch of INCUBASE Arena Taipei. These developments reflect the company's vision to build a global home for immersive IP entertainment experiences, where stories transcend borders and connect audiences across cultures — from Asia to the world.

Stories Enter the Middle East — A New Chapter in Global Touring

Sion Yip, INCUBASE Studio Founder and CEO, delivered a keynote presentation at an industry event, sharing INCUBASE’s vision of bringing Asia’s successful themed touring experience to the global stage.

In October, INCUBASE Studio visited London, Shanghai and Riyadh to engage with industry partners, expand cross-regional networks and lay the groundwork for further curation and partnership opportunities across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

At the same time, the launch of "The Conjuring Universe Tour" at Riyadh Season marks the first time an INCUBASE-curated experience has launched in the Middle East. After generating strong momentum across major Asian cities, the exhibition has successfully stepped into a new cultural market, extending INCUBASE's global touring network and expanding its reach to a broader international audience.

INCUBASE Arena Taipei and New Touring Exhibitions in Taipei

This December, INCUBASE Studio will open INCUBASE Arena Taipei, the newest addition to its INCUBASE Arena network and a year-round destination dedicated to anime experiences, exhibitions and cultural programming. Its inaugural exhibition, the "GIVEN Exhibition", brings the beloved BL story to Taipei for the first time under the Arena brand, creating an immersive space that resonates emotionally with fans.

Within just two years, INCUBASE Arena has rapidly formed a growing footprint across Asia — with locations in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and now Taipei, while Bangkok is set to follow in 2026. More than a venue, INCUBASE Arena is designed as a cultural hub where exhibitions, storytelling and engaging experiences come together — a place where fans step into stories and encounter characters in vivid, real-world settings.

In early 2026, INCUBASE's latest curations "Crayon Shinchan: Space & Time Adventure Interactive Exhibition" and "Dragon Ball: Heroes Rise Exhibition" will also tour venues across Taipei. Both launched last summer, these projects not only highlight INCUBASE's creative curation capabilities but also reinforce its growing influence across Asia's cultural experience landscape.

INCUBASE Studio remains focused on expanding its touring experiences beyond Asia, bringing iconic IPs and immersive content to fans worldwide. With new projects in development across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the company continues to build a globally connected ecosystem of narrative-driven entertainment.

About INCUBASE Studio

INCUBASE Studio creates and curates immersive, IP-themed exhibitions and experiences that connect fandoms worldwide. Bringing beloved characters and stories to life through captivating storytelling, interactive installations and engaging fan experiences, the Studio pushes the boundaries of physical venues across Asia and beyond with its Touring Experiences.

The Studio has established INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei — dedicated hub for anime culture and experiences, combining exhibitions, pop-up stores, exclusive merchandise, themed cafés and anime events through ongoing collaborations with popular IPs. With further expansion across Asia, Europe and America, INCUBASE Arena builds vibrant fan communities while bringing anime culture to a global stage.

www.incubasestudio.com

SOURCE INCUBASE Studio