INCUBASE Studio Presents the World's Largest Inflatable Bounce Party "HSBC Life The Big Bounce World Tour - Hong Kong" Grand Opening

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INCUBASE Studio is delighted to announce the grand opening of "HSBC Life The Big Bounce World Tour - Hong Kong"! As a Guinness World Records-certified inflatable touring event from the US, The Big Bounce has kicked off its Asian tour in Hong Kong, transforming the Great Lawn of the West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK) Art Park into a 100,000-square-foot inflatable bounce party. This event spans Christmas and New Year, running from December 21, 2024 to January 5, 2025, and aims to bring a sense of excitement to Hong Kong. It invites everyone to "bounce all day and night" and enjoy the fun of "bouncing together".

INCUBASE Studio presents the world’s largest inflatable bounce party “HSBC Life The Big Bounce World Tour - Hong Kong”

The opening ceremony took place on December 20, inviting representatives from various partners and honoured guests to join in launching the event. Sion Yip, Founder and CEO of INCUBASE Studio, expressed at the ceremony: "Amidst global challenges in health and the economy, it seems that the people of Hong Kong have not had the chance to truly experience joy and laughter for quite some time. We believe The Big Bounce can bring joy and vitality to the city and uplift the spirits of Hong Kong people! Happiness is not just for children, nor is bouncing. We hope this entertaining event allows both adults and children to relieve stress and tension, and enjoy moments of simple happiness."

Covering over 100,000 square feet, the event features four uniquely designed inflatable attractions, including the 16,000-square-foot World's Biggest Bounce House, Hong Kong' longest obstacle course at 500 feet The Giant, the customized sports arena Sport Slam, and the one-of-a-kind space-themed wonderland airspace Pink Alien.

Sessions are tailored for various age groups, including Junior Sessions, Bigger Kids Sessions, and After Dark Party Sessions for those aged 16 and above. In addition, attendees can look forward to bubble parties and all-day DJ performances, each night offering a party theme that invites everyone to immerse themselves in a vibrant festive atmosphere and unique experiences.

Following its massive success in the US, Australia and Canada where it attracted over a million attendees, The Big Bounce has now reached Asia, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Victoria Harbour and its magnificent skyline. The journey to bring The Big Bounce to Hong Kong was marked by numerous challenges, demanding over a year of persistent effort and strategic planning. Ultimately, the team decided to host the event at the popular tourist destination of WestK during the peak holiday season to attract more participants, infusing positive energy into the city and boosting its event economy.

Sion added, "We are excited to introduce this large-scale international brand event to Hong Kong, with the hope of paving the way for similar events and attracting more major happenings to the city."

The event is sponsored by HSBC Life, with the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority serving as the venue partner in addition to support from various collaborators. For instance, the beloved local animation "McDull" features multiple inflatable roly-polies and exclusive merchandise on-site. Additionally, attendees can enjoy treats from Kinder and Carlsberg to enhance the overall experience.

Tickets for "HSBC Life The Big Bounce World Tour - Hong Kong" are now available online, including through the official ticketing platform Incutix: https://bit.ly/incutix_bbahk. Each 90-minute ticket includes a dedicated 40-minute access in the "World's Biggest Bounce House", and unlimited access to all other inflatable attractions. This exciting outdoor party invites both adults and children to join in the fun, filling the holidays with endless bouncing and laughter as we bounce into 2025 together!

HSBC Life The Big Bounce World Tour - Hong Kong

Opening Dates: 21 December 2024 – 5 January 2025

Opening Hours: 10:00 – 23:10 (with different time slots)

Event Location: Great Lawn, Art Park, West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong

Website: www.thebigbounceasia.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thebigbounce.asia

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thebigbounce.asia

Standard Ticket Price (From now until 5 January 2025):

Ticket Session Single Ticket Price Who can enter Junior Session HK$179 Kids aged 7 or below & their accompanying adult caretakers Bigger Kids Session HK$179 Kids aged 15 or below & their accompanying adult caretakers After Dark Party HK$199 Anybody aged 16 or above only

All visitors must purchase a ticket to enter the event grounds, including the accompanying adult caretakers. Ticket price is the same for adults and children of any age. All accompanying parents and adult carers (adults aged 18+) must hold a valid ticket. For more details and important ticketing information, please refer to the official event website: www.thebigbounceasia.com and the ticketing platform: https://bit.ly/incutix_bbahk.

About INCUBASE Studio

INCUBASE Studio brings stories to life by curating top-tier, IP-themed experiences that celebrate and connect fandoms worldwide. Hong Kong-based INCUBASE Studio is an industry leader in the curation of unique immersive experiences of the highest quality with engaging storytelling and interactive devices. Based in Hong Kong, INCUBASE Studio has built an extensive network of local and international partners throughout the years to efficiently execute event planning and touring operations.

The Studio established INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong in 2024 to bring Japanese anime culture and entertainment experiences to Hong Kong and the surrounding areas, continuously hosting various popular anime IP exhibitions and related events to build a vibrant community for anime fans.

www.incubasestudio.com

SOURCE INCUBASE Studio