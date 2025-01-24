Industrial legacy boosts tourism development in Shenyang

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: "Every visit brought us new surprises," said Han Zheng and his wife, who work in Beijing and have traveled to Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province four times in a year.

"For the first trip, we visited the Shenyang Imperial Palace and Zhongjie Street. The second time, we explored the vibrant food scene at Caita Night Market and watched a basketball game. On the third trip, we came to experience the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year. And for the fourth, we visited Tiexi district to immerse ourselves in industrial culture," Han told People's Daily.

In recent years, with the improvement of the transportation infrastructure network, spontaneous trips to Shenyang have become a popular choice for many. In 2024, Shenyang welcomed over 200 million tourists for the first time, marking a historic breakthrough in tourism revenue.

Once a renowned industrial powerhouse in China, Shenyang has now evolved into a "cultural tourism hotspot" by implementing innovative strategies to develop new cultural tourism experiences and foster a seamless integration of culture and tourism.

In Tiexi district, there is a striking 26-meter-tall sculpture weighing 400 tons that depicts two workers holding a steel rod. It stands prominently on a square, with an old factory building featuring a sawtooth roof behind it. Despite its age, the building exudes a unique artistic vibe.

"This site was once a metal workshop of Shenyang Heavy Machinery Factory. After renovations, it became the 1905 Cultural and Creative Park, where visitors can watch plays, visit exhibitions, and browse creative markets," said Wang Hui, head of the culture, tourism, broadcasting and television bureau of Tiexi district.

Rich industrial heritage is a defining cultural feature of Shenyang. "We have revitalized 700,000 square meters of industrial heritage areas, combining industrial history with cultural and lifestyle needs to create new cultural landmarks," said Liu Kebin, head of the culture, tourism, broadcasting and television bureau of Shenyang.

A few kilometers from the 1905 Cultural and Creative Park is the original site of the Shenyang Hongmei MSG Factory. Young people are always seen lining up outside the factory's raw materials warehouse, now a venue for music performances. The fermentation workshop has been converted into an art center, the union activity room into a taste museum, and the entire factory complex into the vibrant Hongmei Cultural and Creative Park.

In Shenyang, there's more than the blend of "industrial charm" and "artistic flair." Major cultural and sports events also add to the city's appeal. From the 2023–2024 Chinese Basketball Association Finals to the inaugural China (Shenyang) Comedy Film Week, and to the 12th China Acrobatic Exhibition and the 2024 Shenyang Arts Festival, a series of high-profile events took place in the city in 2024.

"We actively cultivate signature events, continuously innovate tourism scenarios, enrich product offerings, and promote the integration of culture, sports, and tourism," Liu said.

In the afternoon, young people would often flock to a "coffee alley" in Nanshichang sub-district, Heping district, a renowned photogenic spot for social media. At dusk, they head to a market by the Hunhe River to enjoy sunset and night views. After dark, they visit Laobeishi, a cultural landmark of Shenyang, to watch drone performance and experience traditional folk activities like ring toss game and sugar figurine blowing.

The warm, human-centered atmosphere adds to Shenyang's charm. At 7 a.m., a long queue would form at a famous lyudagun ("donkey rolls", which are glutinous rice rolls with sweet bean paste) stall in the Xiaoheyan morning market in Shenhe district. Known for affordable goods and friendly shopping environment, Shenyang's morning markets have become a sensation on social media.

"We aim to embrace new tourism trends by integrating urban renewal projects, such as old neighborhood renovations and street upgrades, to create more youth-friendly blocks that combine scenery, culture, and modern flair," said Wang Xinwei, secretary of the CPC Shenyang municipal committee.

To further enhance the tourist experience, Shenyang's culture and tourism departments continuously refine services based on feedback from visitors and online users. From January to November 2024, the city saw a 38.2 percent year-on-year increase in the number of domestic tourists and a 46.0 percent rise in domestic tourism spending, achieving both acclaim and economic benefits.

SOURCE People's Daily