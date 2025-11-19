Industry First: OMOWAY Breaks New Ground in Smart Electric Motorcycle with Car-Grade Wind Tunnel Testing

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, OMOWAY unveiled partial testing details of its first smart electric motorcycle OMO X at a world-class wind tunnel lab. Through this testing, OMOWAY has become the first electric motorcycle brand in Indonesia to introduce wind tunnel testing, setting a new benchmark for electric motorcycle performance optimization with auto-grade R&D standards.

OMOWAY smart electric motorcycle OMO X in wind tunnel testing (PRNewsfoto/OMOWAY)

Wind tunnel testing — widely applied in aerospace, automotive, and premium motorcycle development — allows precise simulation of real airflow and pressure distribution to refine design, reduce drag, cut wind noise, and boost efficiency. Through comprehensive wind tunnel trials and iterative tuning, OMOWAY reduced wind drag by 23% and overall energy consumption by 12%. Even in strong crosswinds and harsh weather, the motorcycle remains stable and smooth, reinforcing its foundation for long range with lower energy consumption.

The wind tunnel facility integrates aerodynamics, aeroacoustics, and thermodynamics in one site. Its 2,200 kW main fan generates wind speeds of up to 200 km/h — equivalent to a Category 16 typhoon. Paired with a full-spectrum sunlight simulation system, it replicates sunlight, temperature, and humidity with high fidelity, enabling precise simulation of Indonesia's environmental conditions for OMOWAY's development.

"Wind-tunnel tests are rare in electric motorcycle development due to high cost and complexity," said Yulong Chen, General Manager of OMOWAY Indonesia. "By bringing it into our R&D system, we aim to build truly smart, safe, and reliable electric motorcycles to auto-grade standards. We want every ride to be more stable and more comfortable."

Beyond wind tunnels, OMOWAY builds its motorcycles with car-grade technologies and components, and complements this with extensive on-road testing. More than 50 test units are riding daily across Indonesia — from volcanic slopes to rugged mountain roads — verifying durability and energy efficiency under real-world conditions.

"We believe only products proven in extreme conditions can earn long-term user trust," Yulong added. "That's how OMOWAY goes beyond industry norms: R&D investment, user-centered design, and rigorous testing. Our motorcycles are not only stylish and futuristic, but also built with solid technical performance, setting a new benchmark for smart electric motorcycles in Indonesia."

About OMOWAY:

OMOWAY is a mobility tech innovator founded by XPENG's original co-founder and former executives. Driven by a mission to drive intelligence and sustainability globally, OMOWAY aims to provide next-generation smart mobility solutions by adapting its self-developed auto-grade technology into e-motorcycles and wider areas, realizing its vision to deliver innovative smart experiences to every life. OMOWAY has secured tens of millions in funding from heavyweight backers including Hongshan (Sequoia China), ZhenFund, and HUI Capital. The founding team's personal investment underscores their passionate belief.

