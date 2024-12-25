Industry Partnership | Basecare Medical Group (2170.HK) and Jinghua Medical Group Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement

The core goals of this collaboration include two main directions:

Firstly, Basecare's Geri Time-Lapse Incubator, the world's first humidity-controlled time-lapse incubator, has been clinically validated through over 100,000 embryo cases, showing a 15% improvement in clinical pregnancy rates and a 5.8% increase in live birth rates. Basecare Medical will assist Jinghua Medical in building a world-class embryo laboratory, enhancing clinical treatment outcomes based on this foundation.

Secondly, Basecare Medical will drive the development of the genetics discipline, offering customized genetic laboratory construction solutions for Jinghua Medical. Basecare Medical is a leader in pre-implantation genetic screening (PGS), with over 100 academic papers published and involvement in drafting the quality control technical evaluation guidelines for PGT-A testing reagents. Additionally, Basecare helped formulate the national industry standards for PGT-A test kits. Its PGT-Plus integrated testing technology, which can detect complex genetic issues such as triploidy and haploidy, is a particular highlight. This collaboration will enable Jinghua Medical to provide accurate genetic counseling and diagnostic services, promoting the extensive application of genetics in assisted reproduction.

Basecare Medical's "Full Industry Chain Empowerment Program" will be fully implemented in 2025, further deepening the cooperation with Jinghua Medical, promoting the group's direct sales model, optimizing supply chain management, and supporting Jinghua Medical in becoming a global leader in intelligent assisted reproduction demonstration centers.

SOURCE Suzhou Basecare Corporation LTD