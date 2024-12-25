Industry Partnership | Basecare Medical Group (2170.HK) and Jinghua Medical Group Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 24, 2024, Basecare Medical Group (2170.HK) held a strategic cooperation signing ceremony with Jinghua Medical Group in Shenyang. Basecare Medical possesses a comprehensive technological platform covering andrology, embryo culture, genetics, and other aspects of the entire industry chain, providing world-leading technical support aimed at enhancing Jinghua Medical's research and discipline development. As the first IVF hospital in Northeast China, Jinghua Medical is one of the top ten assisted reproductive medical groups in the country and one of the largest IVF centers in China, with over 13,000 reproductive cycles annually. Known for its strong clinical capabilities, cutting-edge technology, and leadership in reproductive medicine, Jinghua Medical has established itself as a powerful force in the field of assisted reproduction. This collaboration will see Basecare Medical support Jinghua Medical through its complete industry chain service, establishing an international demonstration center, and driving Jinghua Medical to become a global leader in the field of reproductive health.
The core goals of this collaboration include two main directions:
Firstly, Basecare's Geri Time-Lapse Incubator, the world's first humidity-controlled time-lapse incubator, has been clinically validated through over 100,000 embryo cases, showing a 15% improvement in clinical pregnancy rates and a 5.8% increase in live birth rates. Basecare Medical will assist Jinghua Medical in building a world-class embryo laboratory, enhancing clinical treatment outcomes based on this foundation.
Secondly, Basecare Medical will drive the development of the genetics discipline, offering customized genetic laboratory construction solutions for Jinghua Medical. Basecare Medical is a leader in pre-implantation genetic screening (PGS), with over 100 academic papers published and involvement in drafting the quality control technical evaluation guidelines for PGT-A testing reagents. Additionally, Basecare helped formulate the national industry standards for PGT-A test kits. Its PGT-Plus integrated testing technology, which can detect complex genetic issues such as triploidy and haploidy, is a particular highlight. This collaboration will enable Jinghua Medical to provide accurate genetic counseling and diagnostic services, promoting the extensive application of genetics in assisted reproduction.
Basecare Medical's "Full Industry Chain Empowerment Program" will be fully implemented in 2025, further deepening the cooperation with Jinghua Medical, promoting the group's direct sales model, optimizing supply chain management, and supporting Jinghua Medical in becoming a global leader in intelligent assisted reproduction demonstration centers.
Share this article